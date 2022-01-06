DETROIT – It might be a little chilly, but there are still plenty of events around town to check out this weekend!

7 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Beautiful: The Carole King Story (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: You’ll feel the earth move under your feet when the powerhouse songs of Carole King come to life at the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the life and career of the famed singer/songwriter. Featuring almost two dozen hits from Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, Beautiful will take you on a musical journey of a Brooklyn girl with big dreams to becoming one of the biggest hits in music. Schedule and tickets here.

Ultimate Fishing Show (Suburban Collection), through Sunday: Calling all fishers! Join the largest fishing show in America with seven acres of booths including specialty baits that are only available at this show. Meet resorts, charters and guides to maximize your next catch and check out the latest boats and engines. More info and tickets here.

Starry Lights (Ford House), through Sunday: If the holiday spirit is still lingering, catch the final weekend of Starry Lights: an all-new immersive and interactive display on the historic estate. Enjoy a winter wonderland featuring animated light and sound, projections and vintage videos. Make sure to bundle up for this outdoor mile-long stroll. Get tickets here.

The Music of Billy Joel (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), through Sunday: The star of Broadway’s Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh, will join the DSO for an evening of hits including “Just The Way You Are,” “River of Dreams” and more from Joel’s discography. Cavanaugh was handpicked by Joel himself to play the role on Broadway. More info here.

Pistons vs. Magic (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7pm: The Pistons are back taking on the Orlando Magic again. Last October’s home game landed our boys a win, will we see a repeat? Get tickets here.

Lions vs. Packers (Ford Field), Sunday 1pm: The Super Bowl is just around the corner, but it’s the final game for our courageous Lions and they’re playing it right here on our home field. Cheer them on for one final time as they take on the Green Bay Packers. Get tickets here.

Lloyd & Bobby V (Sound Board), Sunday 7:30pm: The “Lay It Down” crooner is back in Detroit after headlining The Millennium Tour with Omarion and Bow Wow. This time he’s bringing along “Slow Down” singer Bobby V. VIP options available. Get tickets here.

