The headlines about house fires are simply devastating. And the terrible truth is, this doesn’t have to happen.

“95-96% of fires are preventable,” one Fire Chief tells Local 4. “We shouldn’t be losing people the way we do right now.”

And it doesn’t have to happen in your house either. See the everyday items in your home that can become hidden fire hazards.

Get the simple steps you can take to prevent tragedy before it happens to your family, Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4 News Today.