“Welcome to the 60s” - (from L) Niki Metcalf as “Tracy Turnblad,” Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as “Edna Turnblad” and company in Hairspray.

DETROIT – The winter festivities continue along with some family-friendly fun:

9 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! (Fox Theatre), through Jan 30: Join your pals Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby and more on a sidewalk celebration right on Sesame Street! Dance and sing alongside favorite neighbors like Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch. Tickets start at $20. Schedule and tickets here.

Hairspray (Fisher Theatre), through Jan 30: You Can’t Stop the Beat of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit sweeping across America and stopping right here in Detroit for an extended two-week run. Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars as Edna Turnblad alongside a cast of over two dozen. Schedule of show and tickets here.

Novi Home Showcase (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday through Sunday: Get inspired and find your next home improvement project. From flooring to roofing and everything in between, meet professionals to help turn your house into your dream home. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Demonstration schedule and tickets here.

Marlow Wayans (Music Hall), Friday 8pm: You know him from Scary Movie, White Chicks and his hit TV show Marlon, now watch him perform his wise-cracking stand up live for an unforgettable night of comedy. Get tickets here.

Clark Park Winter Carnival, Saturday 12-4pm: Enjoy winter family fun with a free festival featuring ice skating, a horse-drawn carriage, a petting zoo, marshmallow roasting and more. Stick around for the Clark Park Winter Carnival Women & Men’s Hockey Classic at 6pm and 7:30pm.

Cedric the Entertainer (Sound Board), Saturday 8pm: The legendary comedian, game show host and star of CBS’ The Neighborhood is back to give Motown the laughs we need for one night only. Get tickets here.

Eric Church (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8pm: The Country Music Award’s reigning Entertainer of the Year is rocking out at Little Caesars Arena with his “Gather Again” Tour. The “Drink in my Hand” singer is performing an intimate set with a 360-degree view of the stage. Get tickets here.

Dance Theatre of Harlem (Opera House), Saturday through Sunday: Explore the storytelling power of ballet through dance and music with two incredible pieces that are making their Detroit debuts. There will be an evening Saturday performance and a matinee Sunday performance. Get tickets here.

Warren’s Cold Rush (Warren City Hall), Sunday 12-7pm: Bundle up with the family for a free and fun day that includes ice skating, ice sculptures, bon fires, food trucks and a live DJ. Kids will also have the chance to meet Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.