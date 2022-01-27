DETROIT – Two hit Broadway musicals, Sesame Street and the Pistons. Just a normal weekend in Detroit:

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Disney’s The Lion King (Opera House), through Feb 20: Hakuna Matata! The Broadway sensation is back for a month-long sit down of one of the world’s most popular musicals. Relive all the classic film’s favorite songs like “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” Tickets start at $25 and is recommended for ages 6 and above. Children under 2 will not be admitted. Schedule and tickets here.

Disney's The Lion King US North American Tour, Rafiki Tour opening night October 26 2017 at the Landmark Theatre, Syracuse cast: Gerald Caesar (Simba), Nia Holloway (Nala), Gerald Ramsey (Mufasa), Mark Campbell (Scar), Buyi Zama (Rafiki), Greg Jackson (Zazu), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Ben Lipitz (Pumbaa), Keith Bennett (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Robbie Swift (Ed) (2017)

Winter Around the World (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: It’s a small world after all at our international riverfront with a celebration of winter from around the globe. Trucks featuring food from different cultures fill up the streets of the park for a culinary passport of flavor. Friday is Latin Night with a special lineup of live music and performances. On Saturday, celebrate Lunar New Year and watch the International Parade. In honor of the Winter Olympics starting next week, sign up to compete in outdoor games for prizes. Full schedule here.

Ad

Hairspray (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Welcome to the ‘60s in Baltimore where one young girl’s big dreams and big hair are off to change the world. The dance-packed musical, that became a hit 2007 movie, plays its final weekend of shows. Schedule and tickets here.

Novi Bridal Expo (Suburban Showplace Collection), Saturday to Sunday: Walking down the aisle soon? Get inspired at the Novi Bridal Expo and discover local vendors for all your big day needs. From planners to caterers, the expo is the one-stop shop for creating the wedding of your dreams. Fashion shows throughout the day will showcase the latest in wedding designs and trends. Admission is $15. Get tickets here.

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! (Fox Theatre), through Sunday: Get ready to dance with Elmo and his friends on Sesame Street! This new interactive show brings the fun and music to Motown where anything is possible when you work as a team. Final weekend of shows. Schedule and tickets here.

Ad

Winterfest (Belle Isle Nature Center), Saturday 10am - 3pm: Bundle up for a family-friendly and all-outdoor festival that celebrates nature in winter. Activities include ice carving, s’mores, snowshoeing, hikes, crafts and much more. More info here.

The Australian Bee Gees Show (Music Hall), Saturday 8pm: Dust out the bell bottoms and relive the Saturday Night Fever this Saturday with a tribute to the legendary brothers’ iconic look and sound. The 75-minute multimedia concert features all their hits including “You Should Be Dancing” and “Staying Alive.” Get tickets here.

Wale (Majestic Theatre), Saturday 8pm: The “Lotus Flowerbomb” rapper is bringing his “Under a Blue Moon” tour to Detroit alongside Guapdad 4000 and Cam Wallace. Get tickets here.

Ad

Pistons vs. Cavaliers (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 6pm: The Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first home game of 2022! Celebrate Lunar New Year with fun activities throughout the arena. Get tickets here.

J.B. Smoove (Sound Board), Sunday 8pm: The spokesperson for Caesars Sportsbook as Caesar himself stars opposite Halle Berry as Cleopatra. Catch the Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s stand up live at the Motor City Casino. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.