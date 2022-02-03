DETROIT – Now that the snowstorms have subsided, we can get back to Detroit’s regularly scheduled programming of fun:

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

An Officer and a Gentleman: The Musical (Fisher Theatre), through February 13: Relive the classic 1982 movie live on stage in a brand-new musical. The catalog of nonstop 80′s hits include “Up Where We Belong,” “Higher Love,” “Love is a Battlefield” and much more. Tickets start at $39. Schedule and tickets here.

Detroit RV & Camping Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Ready to hit the road this summer? Find your dream RV from a collection of hundreds of RVs including campers, trailers and motorhomes. The stars of PBS’s “Under the Radar Michigan” are back with more stories of their adventures. Admission is $12 and free for anyone under 13. Schedule of seminars and tickets here.

Disney’s The Lion King (Fisher Theatre), through February 20: The pageantry and artistry of one of the world’s biggest musicals is back in Detroit for an extended engagement. Experience the beauty of the show’s famous puppetry as the sights and sounds of the African Savanna come to life. Elton John’s soaring score sounds especially great with the Opera House’s fabulous acoustics. Schedule and tickets here.

Life and Times of Malcom X (Detroit Institute of Arts), Friday 7pm: Celebrate Black History Month at the DIA for a special panel with the creators of the 1986 opera about the iconic civil rights activist. Reservations are required for this free event. Reserve seat here.

Trenton WinterFest (Downtown Trenton), Friday to Sunday: The Trenton community comes together for the first annual WinterFest. Enjoy heated seating areas, craft beer and food trucks while exploring everything that Downtown Trenton has to offer. Ice sculptures will line up the street with almost two dozen unique designs.

Berkley WinterFest (Berkley Community Center), Saturday 12-2pm: From ice skating to s’mores making, gather the family for a celebration of all things winter. You’ll also find ice sculptures, snow globe picture stations and even a petting zoo. The festival is all outdoors, free and open to all ages. Get more info here.

Milford Winter Fest (Milford Central Park), Saturday 2-4pm: This week’s snow will make for even more frosty fun with this free community event. Head on down to Milford Central Park for ice skating, snow painting, hot cocoa and more. More info here.

Taylor Tomlinson (Royal Oak Music Theatre), Saturday 2pm and 9pm: The star of Netflix’s Quarter Life Crisis is bringing her “Deal With It” tour to Royal Oak. Catch comedy’s next rising star with her brand of witty social commentary and see why she was named one of Forbes’ “30 under 30.” Get tickets here.

Bryce Vine (Saint Andrew’s Hall), Saturday 7pm: The multiplatinum pop star topped the charts with his breakout hit “La La Land” and “Drew Barrymore.” Now he’s hitting the road for his “Miss You a Little” tour with special guests Gianni & Kyle and Abhi the Nomad. Get tickets here.

Chante Moore with Blaque (Sound Board), Sunday 8pm: The “Love’s Taken Over” R&B star has worked with some of the biggest names in music like The Isley Brothers and Jermaine Dupri. Moore will be belting out all her hits at the Motor City Casino this Sunday. Joining her on stage is the “Bring It All to Me” duo Blaque. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.