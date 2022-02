It was June 1988, a time Detroit Piston fans will never forget.

The Detroit Pistons had just taken a 3-2 series lead against The Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Then the bizarre incident happened. And the next day it was in newspapers all over the country.

Someone took Adrian Dantley’s shoes! It’s been 35 years since those shoes went missing.

At 5 p.m. - You’ll meet the man who nabbed them and hear him tell his story.

Then at 11 p.m. - A must-see reunion. Watch as the two men meet after all this time.