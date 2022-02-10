DETROIT – Love is in the air in Detroit with some romantic date ideas for that special someone this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Winter Dog Classic (Suburban Showplace Collection), through Sunday: Michigan’s largest dog show is back for an exciting weekend jam packed with events. Over 7,000 dogs from 160 breeds will be hosted. Everything you need from microchipping to demonstrations and more will be available each day. $10 adult tickets, $8 children 5-17 and seniors. Family plan tickets are available for $35. Schedule and more info here.

Motown Love Weekend (Valade Park), through Sunday: Feel the love this Valentine’s Day weekend with Detroit’s famous sound. From romantic carriage rides, gift and letter-making crafts, dance parties and more, Valade Park becomes the perfect date spot. Schedule and info here.

Ad

Ice Sculpture Festival (Downtown Mount Clemens), Friday to Sunday: The snow storm may be over but the ice takes over Downtown Mount Clemens with Ice Age-themed sculptures and activities for the kids. There will be face painting and snacks just outside the Discovery Center of Macomb.

Sal Vulcano (Royal Oak Music Theatre), Friday 6pm & 9pm: Straight from Staten Island and one third of TruTV’s Impractical Jokers, Sal Vulcano is back on the road after a two-year hiatus. Get tickets here.

Mike Epps (Fox Theatre), Friday 7pm and 10:30pm: Actor and comedian Mike Epps is bringing the laughs to Motown with an additional show added due to popular demand. Joining Epps will be D.C. native Dominique. Get tickets here.

Rick Thomas – The Illusionist (Music Hall), Friday 8pm: You won’t believe your eyes when you enter the “Mansion of Dreams” with Magician of the Year, Rick Thomas, as he dazzles Detroit with his sleight of hand and grand illusions. Having performed in Vegas to sold out crowds for over 15 years, Thomas’ shows feature high energy dancing, comedy and storytelling alongside his distinguished magic. Get tickets here.

Ad

Cupid’s Undie Run (Tin Roof), Saturday 12pm: Join the pant-less party with a “brief” 1-mile run around Comerica Park and Ford Field that ends with an epic dance party. Proceeds and fundraisers benefit Cupid’s Charity, raising money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Registration starts at $35. Register here.

Duel in the D (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7pm: Our hometown rivals duke it out at Hockeytown when the Wolverines take on the Spartans. Get tickets here. The game marks the rivals’ 336th match head-to-head in hopes of winning this year’s Iron D. Get tickets here.

70s Love Jam (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7pm: Hear some of the greatest love songs ever recorded with the artists who made them famous. The Love Jam stars The New Stylistics, The Whispers, Enchantment and Howard Hewett. Get tickets here.

Ad

Peabo Bryson (Andiamo Showroom), Saturday 8pm: He’s the voice of some of Disney’s greatest love songs including “A Whole New World” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The two-time Grammy Award winner is bringing along special guest and Detroit superstar: Beth. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.