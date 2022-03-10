DETROIT – We spring forward an hour this Sunday, but there’s still plenty of time to soak in these events.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Fisher Theatre), through March 20th: Lookin’ for some “Hot Stuff” to do this evenin’? Head on over to the Fisher Theatre for a night of disco fever featuring over 20 of the dance hall diva’s greatest hits. Featuring three different Donnas representing each of her distinct generations, the Broadway musical explores her life and career through her chart-topping songs. Schedule and tickets here.

Novi Boat Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Boating season is on the horizon. Get a head start with hundreds of new and overstocked models to choose from. Over 100 exhibitors showcase the latest in personal watercraft, accessories, hoists and more. Attendees can pick up daily giveaways, interact with pirates, and the little boaters can explore the kids zone. Admission is $12 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Schedule and tickets here.

Ad

Midwest Fly Fishing Expo (Macomb Community College & Sports Expo), Saturday & Sunday: Adventure seekers can discover the world of fly fishing at the longest running all-fly angling event. With dozens of speakers, seminars, tying demonstrations and more, you will find everything you need under one roof. Tickets are $15 per day, or $20 for both. More info and tickets here.

“Go Green” for St. Patrick’s Day (Sterling Heights Nature Center), Saturday 11am-3pm: The luck of the Irish takes over the Nature Center for a free family event. Get lost in the outdoor leprechaun maze and play green-themed games. Crafts are available for the kids while supplies last. More info here.

Supercross (Ford Field), Saturday 6:30pm: Rev up your engines for some of the most extreme dirt bike riders in the nation. These elite athletes ride and perform dangerous stunts through tough terrain on a track made of 500 truckloads of dirt right on Ford Field. Get tickets here.

Ad

Billie Eilish (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7pm: The “Bad Guy” hit maker is bringing her “Happier Than Ever” world tour to Motor City. After winning two Grammys last year, including Record of the Year, Eilish released her sophomore album with songs like “Therefore I Am” and “My Future.” She’s joined by her brother Finneas and opener Duckwrth. Get tickets here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Corktown), Sunday 1pm: The Corktown tradition makes its grand return to Detroit’s oldest neighborhood after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Strolling down Michigan Avenue from Sixth Street to 14th Street will be a sea of green with marching and pipe bands, color guard units, floats and clowns. The parade is free to attend. More info here.

Ad

Tied in 313 Day (Garden Theater), Sunday 7pm: Experience 313 Day with some of the biggest names in Detroit talent. Hosted by comedian Ha Ha Davis and Justin Floyd, the celebration highlights artists like Babyface Ray, Kash Doll, Tay B and more. Support small businesses with a curated selection of local shops. Get tickets here.

Epik High (St. Andrew’s Hall), Sunday 7pm: This hip hop trio from South Korea is one of the country’s longest running groups with over 20 years and a dozen albums under their belt. They were the first Korean act to ever play Coachella and are now playing in Motor City for the very first time. Get tickets here.

Ad

Academy Award Nominated Short Films (Detroit Institute of Arts), through March 26th: You may have seen the feature-length nominees in theaters, but here’s your chance to catch the short films on the big screen before the big ceremony. Multiple showings throughout the day with three separate categories: live action, animation and documentary. Schedule and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.