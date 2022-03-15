Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner’s comeback story

Nick Baumgartner was the oldest athlete to compete for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics, and after competing in three other Olympics, he was hoping to finally win gold.

“I put in so much time and effort, and then one little mistake and it’s gone. I’m 40 years old, I mean, I’m running out of chances,” Baumgartner said.

Then in a major turn of events that took Baumgartner by surprise, it happened: the long-awaited Olympic gold medal!

Now Local 4′s Devin Scillian heads up north to meet the champion and hear his comeback story firsthand.

“The upper peninsula built its reputation on Iron and Copper. Nick Baumgartner has added Gold to the mix,” said Scillian.

“Anyone can do it the easy way…it takes someone special to be able to do it the hard way,” Baumgartner added.

