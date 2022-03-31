DETROIT – From the return of Detroit Opera to Clawson Restaurant Week, there’s plenty to do for the first weekend of April.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit Shrine Circus, through Sunday: The classic three-ring circus returns to its hometown for 8 shows of astounding acrobatics and aerialists, animals, clowns and more. The Shrine Circus has performed around the country for over 100 years. Tickets start at $25. Schedule and tickets here.

Clawson Restaurant Week, through Sunday: Dine and discover something new at one of 10 participating restaurants. With discounts on multicourse meals and daily specials, get a taste of what Corktown has to offer. Restaurants include Noori Chicken, Whiskey Taco Foxtrot and more. Check out the deals here.

Monroe Street Drive-In, through Sunday: It’s the final weekend to catch a movie in the comfort of your own car right in the middle of Downtown Detroit. The final line-up includes The Great Gatsby, Meet the Parents, Monsters, Inc. and Back to the Future Part 2. Showtimes and tickets here.

Ad

La bohème (Detroit Opera House), Saturday through April 10: Reimagining Puccini’s classic with the opera presented in reverse order for the first time, director Yuval Sharon’s bold vision shines a light to the joys of life rather than tragedy. Three shows only. Tickets start at $29. Schedule and tickets here.

Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Saturday 11am: Join Mozart’s song Karl on a magical journey through Wolfgang Mozart’s childhood. The story is told through 23 of Mozart’s most famous pieces including The Marriage of Figaro and Don Giovanni. Get tickets here.

Hash Bash (University of Michigan), Saturday noon: The annual cannabis celebration is back for its 50th anniversary after going virtual the last two years. Held concurrently with the Monroe Street Fair, the festival highlights the industry, legalization and activism. The event is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Ad

Detroit Bourbon Fest (Boat House, Belle Isle), Friday to Saturday: The wonderful world of whiskey is celebrated on the historic Boat House on Belle Isle. The festival will feature over 200 whiskeys including a selection of rare bourbons. Live music and food trucks will keep guests entertained throughout the evening. Tickets start at $50 per session. More info and tickets here.

HaHa Davis & Friends (Music Hall), Saturday 7:30pm: YouTuber and Detroit-native is bringing the Laughfest back to his hometown. He will be joined by Josh Adams, Blackberry, Comic J Will and Kevin Tate. Get tickets here.

The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Generation (Music Hall), Sunday 3pm: 10 years after the Tortoise & the Hare’s famous race, their children begin a relay of their own. Using light in inventive ways, the story comes to life with visual effects, music and a modern take on a familiar fable. The adventure is presented by America’s Got Talent semi-finalists Lightwire Theatre. Tickets start at $10. Get tickets here.

Ad

Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland (Fox Theatre), Sunday 3pm: Enjoy a musical journey through the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland. The Grammy-nominated group gives a modern take on Ireland’s ancient legacy The show also features Irish dancers, bagpipers and traditional instruments. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.