A program helping busy adults get a degree for only 7K per year

Brandon Crawford, Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

It’s hardly breaking news to say that the price of a college education has gone sky high. Well there’s a local program you may have never heard of that is helping Metro Detroiters of every age bring that tuition bill down to only $7,000 per year.

That price IS outstanding, but you might have a full-time job, a family, or any number of responsibilities that make putting your life on hold for years to get even a discounted degree out of the question. This program solves that too!

Interested?

Thursday on Local 4 News at 5PM, Devin Scillian sits down for a frank conversation with real people already taking advantage of this program and working toward their heavily discounted diplomas! Find out if this could turn your dream degree into reality.

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4.

