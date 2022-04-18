A program helping busy adults get a degree for only 7K per year

It’s hardly breaking news to say that the price of a college education has gone sky high. Well there’s a local program you may have never heard of that is helping Metro Detroiters of every age bring that tuition bill down to only $7,000 per year.

That price IS outstanding, but you might have a full-time job, a family, or any number of responsibilities that make putting your life on hold for years to get even a discounted degree out of the question. This program solves that too!

Interested?

Thursday on Local 4 News at 5PM, Devin Scillian sits down for a frank conversation with real people already taking advantage of this program and working toward their heavily discounted diplomas! Find out if this could turn your dream degree into reality.