Allergy season: Here and more severe

Grant Hermes heads to Ann Arbor where researchers are discovering why allergy season is only getting worse

Brandon Crawford, Producer

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

You might have noticed your allergies getting worse lately. Even those who used to be allergy free are starting to suffer symptoms. So why is this happening?

Wednesday on Local 4 News at 5PM, Grant Hermes travels to Ann Arbor Botanical Gardens. There, researchers have discovered one of the major driving factors that affects how severe our allergy seasons are and even how long they last. The bad news? According to them, “The pollen seasons are actually going to get longer and then also there’s probably going to be more pollen.”

Watch to find out why and if there’s even anything we can do about it.

