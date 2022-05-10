65º

Community

Dr. Frank McGeorge Meets Dr. Anthony Fauci

America’s doctor speaks candidly about what he’s learned over the past two years

Brandon Crawford, Producer

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Tags: mcgeorge, fauci, covid, pandemic, flip-flopping, misinformation
Dr. McGeorge 1-on-1 with Dr. Fauci

He became the face of our country’s battle against COVID-19 and is now arguably one of the most recognizable doctors in the world. Now Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President of the United States, sits down with Local 4′s own Dr. Frank McGeorge for a revealing conversation.

Thursday at 5PM on Local 4 News, from pandemic misinformation to being accused of flip-flopping, don’t miss this wide ranging discussion. Find out if Dr. Fauci thinks we are finally heading out of the pandemic phase with COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

email