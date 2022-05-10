Dr. Frank McGeorge Meets Dr. Anthony Fauci

He became the face of our country’s battle against COVID-19 and is now arguably one of the most recognizable doctors in the world. Now Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President of the United States, sits down with Local 4′s own Dr. Frank McGeorge for a revealing conversation.

Thursday at 5PM on Local 4 News, from pandemic misinformation to being accused of flip-flopping, don’t miss this wide ranging discussion. Find out if Dr. Fauci thinks we are finally heading out of the pandemic phase with COVID-19.