Where to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Communities across Metro Detroit are celebrating as Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday for the second year. From educational exhibits to festivals with Black-owned businesses, there’s a celebration nearby no matter where you are in Metro Detroit.

Juneteenth events from Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19:

Juneteenth Rhythm & Art Block Party (Eastern Market Brewing Co), Friday 6-10 p.m.: From visual artists to live musical artists, celebrate Black creatives in our community. Artists include Lolly Mariah, BLAC Natiives, Pejay Eugene, Asiana, Eccentric Danny and DJ Nefyu. Food trucks will be available as well as plenty of craft beer. Eastern Market Brewing will be dropping two Juneteenth beer releases. More info here. More info here.

Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend (Charles H. Wright Museum), Saturday & Sunday: Education will be the focus of the weekend’s celebration with an Underground Railroad treasure hunt, tables with historical information from the community, a screening of “We the People,” and a free concert. Black businesses and opportunities will be featured throughout the museum. Schedule and info here.

Healing Harvest Juneteenth Celebration (Coleman Center), Saturday 3-7 p.m.: Enjoy Black-owned food trucks and vendors, live music from Altamease & Friends and a DJ, scholarship giveaways and activities for kids. The event is free for the whole family. Registration and info here.

Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll (Livernois Avenue of Fashion), Saturday 12-6 p.m.: Shop small and support over 40 businesses in one of Detroit’s oldest Black business districts. Enjoy discounts, giveaways and entertainment from participating stores. There will also be a kid’s village, health and wellness fair, marketplace and local entertainers. More info here.

Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration (Civic Center Park), Saturday 12-6 p.m.: Educational exhibits, speakers, entertainment, rib contest, food trucks, dozens of local vendors and children’s activities. Live performances by Raydio ft. Arnell Carmichael, Smoke Jones Detroit Band and more. Schedule and vendor list here.

Juneteenth Street Festival (Downtown Pontiac), Saturday 1-5 p.m.: Tons of food, live music, a step show, arts, family activities and information. Show off your skills at the pie eating contest and the karaoke contest. The festival is free and open to all ages. More information here.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest (Shed 5 Eastern Market), Sunday 12-6 p.m.: Celebrate Juneteenth in the city. Live performances with John Houston, Slum Village and Charity. Over 50 local vendors, food trucks, free basketballs, face painting and more. Get free tickets here.

Dearborn Heights Juneteenth Festival (Richard A. Young Recreation Center), Sunday 1-4 p.m.: Back for its second year with live entertainment, a hustle workshop, food trucks, bounce houses and more. Free and open to the public. More info here.

Juneteenth on the Cut (Dequindre Cut Freight Yard), Sunday 1-5 p.m.: Live music by Lu Fuki and Divine Providence, Afro-Cuban dance workshop, vinyl DJ set. Food, drinks, vendors. Event is free and for all ages. More info here.