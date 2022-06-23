DETROIT – More start of summer festivals plus throwback concerts that will take you back in time!

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Taylor Summer Festival (Heritage Park), through Saturday: Bring the whole family for some summer fun featuring a carnival, fair food and two nights of live music. On Friday, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt performs live followed by country singer Dylan Scott on Saturday. The festival concludes with a grand display of fireworks Saturday night. Admission is free, with fees for rides and concerts. More info and presales here.

Michigan Taco Fest (Canterbury Village), Friday to Sunday: Let’s talk about tacos! Dozens of the state’s greatest taco purveyors compete for the ultimate prize of ‘best taco.’ In between bites, enjoy music from seven stages, roaming mariachis, Lucha Libre wresting and tequila tasting from over 40 different brands. Get tickets here.

Trenton Summer Festival, Friday to Sunday: Soak in the summer vibes at a family-friendly festival with food, beer, arts and crafts vendors and a kids corner. This year’s performers include Sponge, The Look, Killer Flamingos, Mega 80s and more. On Saturday, take part in the festival 5K/half/marathon. Admission is free. More info here.

American Polish Festival (American Polish Century Club), Friday to Sunday: Celebrate Michigan’s second largest ethnic group in a festival highlighting cultural music, dancing and art. Stuff your face at the pierogi eating challenge. Sample Polish culinary delights and sip on Polish cocktails. Find locally-made goods at the outdoor craft show featuring over 50 artists. Admission is $5 and free for 17 and under. More info here.

New Kids on the Block (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Throw it back to the 90s with the group that started the boy band craze. After reuniting in 2008, NKOTB has teamed up with other MTV-era friends to tour with across the country. This year they’re going to “Push It” with Salt-N-Peppa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. Relive some of the best hits that you listened to on a Walkman! Get tickets here.

Mario (The Aretha), Friday 8 p.m.: The “Let Me Love You” crooner is hitting the riverfront stage. Joining him is “Slow Down” R&B legend Bobby V., Mýa as well as Sammie. Get tickets here.

Opera in the Parks (LaSalle Park), Saturday 5:30 p.m.: The Detroit Opera is traveling around the city with special free one-hour performances featuring members of the touring ensemble singing the best in opera, Broadway and the American songbook. More info here.

99.5 WYCD Hoedown (Pine Knob), Saturday 4:30 p.m.: Throwdown at the hoedown with this year’s headliners Brooks & Dunn who will be performing their Reboot 2022 Tour at the legendary stage. Rock out at two stages with acts like Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, Joe Nichols and more. Get tickets here.

Burger Battle (Shed 5, Eastern Market), Sunday 1-5 p.m.: Detroit’s best restaurants duke it out for the best burger in town. Admission includes unlimited burger samples while supplies last, a voting card, games and entertainment. Get tickets here.

Cars Under the Stars (M1 Concourse), Sunday 5 p.m.: Like a drive-in theater but with an epic spectacular in the sky! On-site parking ticket includes admission for everyone in the vehicle. Before the fireworks, take a walk around the car show and grab a bite from the food truck rally. The show begins at dusk. Preorder parking here.

