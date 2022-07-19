Author, historian Dr. Ibram X. Kendi to keynote New Detroit racial equality conference in October

Best-selling author and historian Dr. Ibram X. Kendi will serve as the keynote speaking for an October conference on racial equality being held in Detroit.

New Detroit, the racial equity organization that works to “dismantle racism” in Metro Detroit, is hosting Just Lead: Advancing Racial Equity, a two-day hybrid conference that will provide leaders with up-to-date information on key issues related to racial equity and equip them with motivation, tools, and support to advance racial equity individually and collectively.

Kendi, the author of the New York Times bestseller How to Be an Antiracist, will be the keynote speaker. Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate, author and physician Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will also speak at the conference.

The event will be held October 13-14 at the Detroit Marriott.

“New Detroit’s Just Institute is creating solutions for people and organizations who want to deepen their skills to advance racial equity and address systemic racism in healthcare with Just Care, racism in hospitality with Just Place, and Just Lead, a program for leaders across all industries and sectors,” said Rebecca Irby, director of programs & services.

Registration is open now with discounted early registration until August 31. New Detroit is dedicated to providing opportunities to this conference on a sliding scale. Register for the in-person and virtual tickets at newdetroit.org.