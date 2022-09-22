DETROIT – Fall is here and with it comes a whole lot of family fun throughout our communities.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

NAIAS Detroit Auto Show (Huntington Place/Hart Plaza), through Sunday: There’s still some time left to experience the world-famous Auto Show. With hundreds of cars on display, the show is bigger and better than ever with activations inside the convention center as well as free entertainment available at Hart Plaza throughout the week. Get your heart racing with a ride on the all-electric F-150 and take on terrain with off-road experiences. Take your mini drivers to the dinosaur encounter where you can find over 80 life-sized dinosaurs like the T-Rex or velociraptor. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Family bundles are also available. Schedule, map and tickets here.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair (9 Mile), Friday to Sunday: There’s no shortage of local art fairs in town, but this one promises to be “twice as funky” as the average fine art fair. Here you’ll find over 100 juried artists as well as 30 authors in one of Metro Detroit’s most eclectic neighborhoods. There will be specials and discounts from downtown Ferndale shops and restaurants all weekend long. Discover some of the most unique and expressive art you can find by local artists. The fair is open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. More info here.

Festival of the Senses (Clinton Township Civic Center), Saturday & Sunday: Enjoy a weekend full of fabulous art of all mediums from over a hundred artists and specialty food vendors. There will be live entertainment, a children’s area with arts and crafts, as well as a musical petting zoo. You pup can be the star of the show at the dog parade with prizes for categories like ‘best costume’ and ‘owner look-alike.’ The festival is free to attend. More info here.

Fall Fun Fest (Macomb Corners Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Get to the park early as you’ll need a lot of time to fit in all of the fun within three hours. From pumpkin patches to a movie in the park, a petting zoo, bounce houses and obstacle courses, there is something for everyone at this seasonal celebration. Don’t miss the Power Wheels Demolition Derby for the kids or the Jet’s Pizza eating contest. Admission is free. More info here.

Village of Rochester Hills 20th Anniversary, Saturday 12 to 9 p.m.: The family-favorite shopping and community center is celebrating two decades of bringing the neighborhood together with a special block party. There will be face painting, balloon artists, a live DJ, stilt walkers food trucks and more. There will also be a beer garden, cider and donuts. The Mega 80′s will be rockin’ the stage all evening long. The party is free and open to the public. More info here.

Harvest Festival (Palmer Park), Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.: It’s officially fall and to celebrate enjoy some free fun for the whole family. Enjoy apples grown from the Palmer Park Orchard, free pumpkin picking for the first 300 guests, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, a petting zoo, arts & crafts, and more. Savor the season with free donuts and cider, as well as corn on the cob roasts. Admission is free. More info here.

MasterChef Junior Live! (Fisher Theatre), Saturday 7 p.m.: The hit TV show comes to life with a high-energy live production featuring head-to-head cooking demonstrations, fun and messy challenges, as well as audience participation. Meet season 8 winner Liya as well as fan favorites A’Dan and Molly. It’s fun for families and foodies alike. Get tickets here.

Mary J. Blige (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8 p.m.: After a standout performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul is hitting the road and back in Detroit for the first time in five years. Joining Blige for the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” will be Grammy Award-winner Ella Mai and Queen Naija. Get tickets here.

Detroit Foodie Fair (Eastern Market Shed 5), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: If there’s anything Detroit loves, it’s some good food. Get a taste of some of the best food in the city with a curated selection of food trucks, food vendors and even a market with kitchen-inspired goodies. Cast your vote to see who wins this year’s Best Foodie Find. Admission and parking are free. More info here.

St. Joseph Oktoberfest (St. Joseph Shrine), Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.: The 15th annual celebration is even bigger this year with new expanded hours. Try an authentic German dinner, sip on seasonal Oktoberfest beer and enjoy live Bavarian music and jazz. Take part in the Steinholding competition and check out classical concerts inside the shrine. There will be plenty of games for the kids from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as pumpkin decorating and face painting. Admission to the festival is free. More info here.

