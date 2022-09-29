DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.

Detroit Harvest Fest (Dequindre Cut), Saturday & Sunday: It’s a mile long of food trucks, music and family-friendly activities when the Dequindre Cut transforms into a fall festival worth savoring over. Expect to find over 50 food trucks, six stages and 75 bands. For the kids, there will be a pumpkin patch, spooky science activities, bounces houses and trick-or-treating. The Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 and free for children under 3. Line-up and more info here.

Great Fall Festival (Maybury Farm), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Bring the family over to Maybury Farm for a weekend festival with live music, activities, games, demonstrations and a tractor-drawn wagon ride. Enjoy the sounds of the Bridge County Bluegrass Band and the Keynote Sisters. There will be a kiddie pumpkin patch, scarecrow ring and apple basket toss, as well as face painting, pumpkin decorating and slime making. Take a bite out of goodies from food trucks by local eateries and even cider and donuts. Tickets start at $10. Children 2 and under are free. Corn maze additional. More info and tickets here.

Ferndale Fall Festival (Detroit Curling Club), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Get into the fall spirit with the 12th annual festival celebrating the season. Enjoy hay and pony rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, face and pumpkin painting, a trick-or-treat trail and more. Wristbands are $10 and includes all activities. Children 1 and under are free. More info here.

Freedom Arts Festival (New Center Park), Saturday 1 to 3 p.m.: It’s the finale of the Freedom Arts Festival with a panel discussion on racial equity in Detroit’s Parks. Just Place: Race, Parks and Public Space in Detroit will be a facilitated conversation regarding the history of systemic racism in parks and public spaces as well as a discussion on strategies to advance racial equity in our parks. Afterwards, head on over to Eliza Howell Park for a free community sing at 6 p.m. featuring songs of freedom. More info here.

Ghosts on the Balcony (Birmingham 8), opening Saturday: Rumor is that the theater, built in 1927, has been haunted for years. Go back in time to the Victorian era for an immersive paranormal experience when the theater is totally transformed into a new haunted attraction. If you dare, explore 11 different areas, including those never-before-seen by the public, filled with scares and live actors. A family-friendly version will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and an adult haunt (13 and over) will run from 7 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and through 1 a.m. on weekends. Tickets start at $30. Schedule and tickets here.

Boathouse Beer, Wine & Cocktail Fest (Belle Isle), Saturday 3 to 6 p.m.: Sip on a cocktail for a cause with a celebration by the iconic Belle Isle Boathouse. The fifth annual fest will support the current restoration efforts to save the 120-year-old building. Stay warm inside a tent at the lawn of the Boathouse with live music and a huge selection of seasonal beers. Each ticket includes 10 ticket tastings, a commemorative glass, entertainment and a photo. The event is 21 and up only. Tickets and participating beverage list here.

Post Malone (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8 p.m.: Three years after his last headlining appearance in Detroit, Post Malone is back for his highly anticipated “Twelve Carat Tour” in support of his latest album of the same name. He’ll be joined by special guest Zack Bia. Limited availability for tickets. Get tickets here.

Van Gogh in America (Detroit Institute of Arts), opening Sunday: Fun fact: The DIA was the first public museum in the United States to purchase a painting by Vincent van Gogh. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the acquisition, the DIA is hosting 74 authentic Van Gogh pieces, one of the largest collections, from around the world in an exhibit only at the DIA. Tickets start at $7. Reserve tickets here.

Jack Harlow and City Girls (Fox Theatre), Sunday 7:45 p.m.: We’re flying First Class to Jack Harlow’s “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour.” The three-time Grammy-nominated rapper is back in Motown again after selling out the Fillmore last year and is set to sell out the even larger capacity Fox Theatre. The “Twerkulator” City Girls, as well as The Homies, will be joining the 24-year-old Kentucky native. Get tickets here while you can.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.