Donate used bikes at these Home Depot stores in SE Michigan on Saturday

DETROIT – Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.

Since 2018, FB4K Detroit has given away over 7,300 bikes to local kids in need. Each bike includes a free, properly sized helmet.

“Bike collection day is an amazing event every year,” said Bob Barnes, FB4K Detroit, Executive Director. “Last year we collected over 2,000 bikes in 5 hours at Home Depot stores and we want to beat that this year. Everyone has fun that day - the bike donors, the Home Depot team members and the volunteers at our warehouse unloading hundreds of bikes. We all understand the importance of a bike to a child’s physical and emotional health”

On October 1, from 9 am to 2 pm, the community can donate used bikes at Home Depot stores across metro Detroit (specific drop off locations can be found at fb4kdetroit.org/locations).

Donated bikes will then be delivered to a warehouse provided by the Piston Group at 4015 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, where they will be stored, cleaned and refurbished. Volunteers of all skill levels are needed between October 3 and December 8 for cleaning and repair. Then, just before the Christmas holidays, the bikes will be given to under resourced kids through pre-registered faith-based and community organizations, including schools,