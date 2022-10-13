DETROIT – From costumes to comics, ciders to cocktails there’s something for everyone this weekend in Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Pop culture aficionados and comic culture enthusiasts from across Michigan and beyond gather for a star-studded weekend of collectibles, panels, discussions and over a million comics. It’s your chance to meet celebrities like Arthur Darvill from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Karen Gillan from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Alice Cooper and so much more. Whether you’re a cosplayer or a casual collector, there’s something for every fan at Michigan’s largest comic convention. Complete schedule and more info here.

Fiddler on the Roof (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: The classic Broadway musical returns triumphantly at the Fisher after its 2020 run was cut short by the pandemic. Relive the “Tradition” and more of the classic tunes like “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Fun fact: Fiddler ran its very first tryout at the Fisher in 1964 before moving on to Washington D.C. and then becoming the first Broadway blockbuster to run for more than 3,000 performances. Tickets start at $30. Show schedule and tickets here.

Spooky Spirits (Detroit Zoo), Friday 6 to 10 p.m.: Spend an evening at the zoo for a chilling after hours event with some spirited cocktails and creative costumes. Enjoy live entertainment, games, fall snacks and exclusive access to the zoo’s habitats. Dare to take a stroll through the haunted trail or show off your costume at the Halloween-themed photo opportunities. Tickets start at $50 and include six samples. 21 and over only. More info and tickets here.

Trey Songz & Ne-Yo (Fox Theatre), Friday 8 p.m.: Two of R&B’s biggest superstars headline a night full of your favorite love songs for “The Sweetest Love Affair.” The BET Award winners are known for some of the biggest hits like “Bottomz Up” and “So Sick.” Joining them will be The Voice’s Vedo. Tickets start at $74. Get tickets here.

Cider in the City (Beacon Park), Saturday & Sunday 1-5p.m.: As the fall chill hits the crisp air, a Michigan tradition makes its way to Downtown Detroit. Bundle up with the whole family for a pop-up featuring Blake’s famous cider and donuts for sale, a free horse-drawn hayride around downtown, face painting, food trucks, pumpkin picking and more. As you sip on your cider, take a stroll around the marketplace for some seasonal goodies by local vendors and enjoy live music on the main stage. More info here.

Pistons National Fetch Day Dog Adoption (Detroit Pistons Performance Center), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: The Pistons and puppies: a match made in heaven! Head on over to the Midtown center for an adoption party from the Pistons and Petmate. Meet the next addition to your family with adoptable dogs from the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. Get free dog gear, play games and enter for a chance to win tickets to the Pistons home opener. Registration and more info here.

Eastern Market Brewing 5th Anniversary (Eastern Market Brewing Co), Saturday 5:30 p.m.: Say cheers to five years! The craft brewer that brought us Elephant Juice is celebrating with a special party for the community. Rock out to live music, sip on fresh beers and grab some limited edition merch. More info here.

Jonathan Van Ness (Royal Oak Music Theatre), Saturday 6:30 p.m.: Netflix’s Queer Eye hair guru is bringing his unique blend of joy, gymnastics and comedy on the road in his second solo tour called “The Imaginary Living Room Olympian.” The author, podcaster and hairstylist to the stars will show off his athletic talents, share his fabulous advice and deliver life stories that only JVN can. Get tickets here.

All-Star Comedy Festival (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7 and 10:30 p.m.: Get ready to laugh out loud with some of the biggest names in comedy. Catch favorites like Quakehouse’s Earthquake, Guy Torry, Arnez J, Don DC Curry and more. Due to popular demand, a second evening show was added. Get tickets here.

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7 p.m.: You’ll be singing along all night to your favorite throwback hits with hip hop royalty taking the stage including Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P and so much more including the reunion of Day 26. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.