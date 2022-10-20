DETROIT – Get an early start at Halloween with family-friendly festivities throughout the city.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Kool & The Gang (Music Hall), Friday 8 p.m.: Celebrate good times, come on! One of the longest running R&B groups in history is gracing the legendary Music Hall stage performing some of their greatest hits like “Ladies’ Nights,” “Get Down on It,” and, of course, “Celebration.” Get tickets here.

Jeff Dunham (Fox Theatre), Friday 7 p.m.: The ventriloquist extraordinaire is bringing his pal of puppets to Detroit in his latest stand up special Seriously? The record-breaking comedian and best-selling author is hitting the road for the first time since the pandemic and will be joined by some of his most famous puppets as well as some new characters for this tour. Limited ticket availability. Get tickets here.

Halloween Science (Cranbrook Institute of Science), Saturday & Sunday: Have you ever seen a pumpkin launched from a three-ton trebuchet? Enjoy hands-on and interactive Halloween fun for the whole family with a scientific twist filled with activities, stage shows and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Activities are included with general museum admission. More info here.

Macomb County Harvest Fest (Freedom Hill County Park), Saturday & Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.: Head on over next to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for an afternoon of fall activities. Meet superheroes like Spider-Man and princesses like Tiana for plenty of photo ops. Bring a big bag because you’ll walk through 15 trick-or-treating stations. Other highlights include hayrides, an inflatable zone, face painting, live music and magic, food trucks and so much more. Tickets are $8 per person each day. Get tickets here.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival (Eastern Market Shed 5), Saturday 1 to 6 p.m.: If local brews are your thing, come to one of the largest all-Michigan beer festivals. Sample from over 109 breweries including local favorites like Atwater, Motor City Brewing Works, New Holland and more. There will also be food from Detroit restaurants available for purchase. Each ticket includes 15 drink tokens. 21 and over only. Tickets are $55 in advance, $65 day of. More info and tickets here.

Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage (Fisher Theatre), Saturday 2 p.m.: Join Josh and Blue on a magical new adventure featuring Broadway-style songs and dance that will have you Blue skidoo-ing to some amazing new places. Meet the beloved dog as well as fan favorite pals like Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and more. Tickets start at $29. Get tickets here.

Corktown Children’s Pumpkin Festival (Murphy Playground), Saturday 3 to 6 p.m.: Little ghouls and goblins can have a monster of a good time in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood filled with pumpkins, costume contests, trick-or-treating, photo booths, fortune telling, a craft fair and games. The festival is free and for all ages. More info here.

After Dark: Halloween (Michigan Science Center), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: What’s Halloween without some tricks, treats and science? Experience the dark side of the Science Center for an adults-only party with costume contests, a dance floor with beats by DJ Lynda Carter, Laser “Stranger Things” show in the IMAX Theatre, virtual reality games and the newest exhibit: Level Up featuring Electric Playhouse Travels. There will be devilish drinks available as well as delights from local food trucks for sale. 21 and over only. Tickets are $25. More info and tickets here.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Would you like to buy a vowel? Step into the hit TV show for a live immersive experience of America’s Game with real prizes including a $10,000 trip to Paris, Hawaii and more. Audience members will get a chance to audition to spin the iconic Wheel and solve puzzles, as well as additional cash prizes throughout the show. American Idol finalist Clay Aiken hosts. Get tickets here.

Royal Oak Spooktacular (Downtown Royal Oak), Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.: The streets of Royal Oak transform into a family-friendly Halloween festival. Grab a Spooky Pass and get a trick-or-treating map, a pumpkin for decorating, a photo at the photo booth, face painting, cider and donuts. There will be plenty of live entertainment at the Monster Mash Party with a live DJ spinning, a juggler, as well as games. Trick-or-treating will be free from 1 to 4 p.m. at over 40 participating businesses downtown. More info and Spooky Passes here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.