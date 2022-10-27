DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.

YpsiGLOW (Downtown Ypsilanti), Friday 7 to 10 p.m.: Light up the night with the return of one of the year’s most illuminating evenings. Part parade, part art exhibition, part community celebration, dazzle in the creativity of neighbors as ordinary items transform into glowing works of art. This year’s theme is “Where the Wild Things GLOW.” The luminary procession goes through Michigan Ave up to N. Washington. Stick around for the ypsiGLOW dance party to dance the night away. The event is free to watch and take and part in. More info here.

Halloween Fun (Downtown Farmington), Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: it’s a spooktacular celebration in Farmington with a fun line-up of events including the haunted farmers and artisan market, a free showing of How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World, story time at the Farmington Community Library and trick or treating throughout many of the downtown businesses. More info here.

Halloween at Hogwarts (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Saturday 11 a.m.: Calling all muggles! Hop on the Hogwarts Express for a live musical journey through the wizarding world of Harry Potter with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Before the show, there will Halloween activities for the family, a costume contest, candy and more. Tickets start at $20. Get tickets here.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration (Valade Park), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Enjoy a cultural celebration of the Day of the Dead. Check out the community altar where guests can leave messages for their loved ones. There will also be a taco food truck, live music, ballet folkórico, activities for the kids and more. Admission is free. More info here.

Fall at the Mall & The Witchypoo Revue (Oakland Mall), Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Cozy up for a family-friendly afternoon filled with fun fall activities. Head on over to the parking lot next to Macy’s for scrumptious food trucks, pumpkin decorating, face painting, vendors and free cider and donuts. Go inside the mall’s center court to dance and sing along with Witchypoo and her spellbinding Halloween friends. Performances start every hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both events are free. More info here.

Boo!kley Nights (Downtown Berkley), Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.: Gather the little ghouls and goblins for a beastly fun block party for the whole family. From noon to 3 p.m., stop by any of the over 100 participating businesses to collect goodies at the trick-or-treat stroll. Then, from 2 to 5 p.m., head to Monster Mash for live music, games, crafts, jugglers, aerialists, stilt walkers and photo opportunities around every corner. Both events are free. More info here.

Harvest Festival (Charles H. Wright Museum), Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.: The annual festival returns with plenty of activities to get you in the seasonal spirit. Expect a costume parade, pumpkin carving contest, movies, plenty of candy, games, prizes and more. Registration is free. Open to all ages. Register here.

Howl-O-Ween (Grand Circus Dog Park), Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.: Humans can’t have all the fun! Fetch your four-legged friend in their Halloween best for a costume party worth wagging over. Devilishly dressed pets can enter to win gift cards in several categories including best costume, scariest costume, most creative costume and best pet & parent combination costume. DJ Invisible will be spinning tracks all afternoon and treats will be available for both pets and their owners. More info here.

97.9 WJLB The Takeover 3 (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Some of the biggest names in hip hop take the historic Fox stage including trap superstar Gucci Mane, “Tell Me Where to Go” rapper E-40, Plies and Rich Homie Quan. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.