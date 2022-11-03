DETROIT – Pop culture and music lovers: this weekend is for you. There’s a packed schedule of shows happening this weekend in Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Columbia Street Fall Fest, through November 13: The pedestrian-friendly street between the Fox Theatre and the Little Caesars headquarters transforms into a family-friendly seasonal celebration with pumpkins and hay lined along the street. There will be plenty of photo opportunities, interactive activities, live music on select dates, and hot chocolate and cider carts. Restaurants along the row will also have food and drink specials. The festival is free to walk through. More info here.

UniverSoul Circus (across Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre), opening Friday: This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. The show runs Thursdays to Sundays with multiple showtimes per day. Showtimes and tickets here.

Katt Williams (Fox Theatre), Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.: Emmy Award-winner and star of Scary Movie 5 is back at the Fox and bringing along his friends for his “2023 and Me Tour.” Williams’ just released his Netflix special World War III in May of this year to acclaim. He’ll be joined by the hilarious Mark Curry, Pretty Ricki, Tony Roberts, Tommy Davidson and Daphnique Springs. Line-up subject to change. Due to popular demand, a second show was added. Get tickets here.

Youmacon (Huntington Place), Friday to Sunday: Fans of Japanese art, pop culture and videogames gather for an action-packed weekend filled with celebrity guests, live performances and cosplay. Collectors can browse through 150,000 square feet of vendors selling artwork, figures and hard-to-find pieces. This year’s guests include Comfort & Adam, Keith Silverstein, Kara Edwards and more. Three-day badges are still available with single-day tickets also for sale. Schedule and more info here.

Chaka Khan (Music Hall), Friday 8 p.m.: The Queen of Funk is ready to rock Motown. The ten-time Grammy Award-winner will run through her catalogue of hits including “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel for You,” and “What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me.” Limited tickets available. Get tickets here.

Immersive King Tut (Lighthouse ArtSpace), opening Saturday: In honor of 100 years since the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, the latest exhibition in the new Lighthouse ArtSpace (formerly the Harmonie Club) is now open and ready to take you on a new journey through the underworld of the boy pharaoh. Get immersed in the legends of Ancient Egypt. Tickets start at $30. Get tickets here.

Run of the Dead 5K/10K/Walk (Patton Park), Saturday 7 a.m.: Head to Southwest Detroit for a colorful and cultural run in celebration of Día de los Muertos. Runners are encouraged to don traditional face painting, flowers and clothing, as well as to bring photos of their deceased loved ones for the ofrenda designed by a local artist. Registration and information here.

Tracy Morgan (Music Hall), Saturday 8 p.m.: 30 Rock-alum and star of The Last OG, Tracy Morgan is touring the country doing what he does best: live stand-up. The Emmy-nominated star is bringing his “No Disrespect” tour to Detroit before he wraps up with two shows in New York. Get tickets here.

Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (Ford Field), Sunday 1 p.m.: Our Lions might just be 1-6, but the Green Bay Packers aren’t doing too hot either with 3-5. Could we see the Lions’ second win of the season? Get tickets here.

Detroit Veterans Day Parade (Corktown), Sunday 11 a.m.: Hundreds will flock to Michigan Ave. to watch a patriotic parade traditionally celebrated the Sunday before the real Veterans Day. Dozens of groups, veterans and marching bands will be joined by military vehicles along the route. Alongside the parade, participants can put their running shoes on to take part in the 4Star 4Mile race. The parade is free to attend. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.