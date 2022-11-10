DETROIT – The holidays are in full swing in Detroit with the opening of the Monroe Street Midway and the markets.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Downtown Detroit Markets (Cadillac Square), Wednesdays through Sundays: Cadillac Square has transformed into the city’s holiday central with a curated collection of 18 Detroit vendors where you can find specialty gifts, home décor, pet supplies, books and more. The row of holiday shops will lead you right into the Cadillac Lodge, a wintery indoor hangout for the ultimate cozy vibes that offers hot chocolate and treats. More info here.

Monroe Street Midway, opens Friday: The winter edition of the popular outdoor spot is going to be your family’s new winter tradition. Right in the heart of Downtown Detroit, you can enjoy a 20-foot arctic slide, winter bumper cars, winter puck-putt and tasty treats. The Midway is free to attend. Some activities require paid entry. Santa will begin making appearances later in the season. More info here.

Novi Pet Expo (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: Looking for your new best friend? Join the celebration of all things furry, feathered and finned! From pet costume contests to wiener dog races and even Canine Stars from America’s Got Talent, this show has everything you need for your pets. Tickets are $12 for children 12 and older, $7 for 11 and under. Children 3 and under and pets are free. More info, schedule and tickets here.

Ford Free Playful Learning Weekend (Michigan Science Center), Saturday & Sunday: Discover, learn and play when the Michigan Science Center opens its doors for free this weekend for the whole family. Special activities and experiences will be available. Access includes Mi-Sci’s latest exhibit: Level Up featuring Electric Playhouse Travels. Mi-Sci members can get early entry tickets. Reservations required. Reserve here.

Royal Oak Vodka Fest (Farmers Market), Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Shaken, stirred or straight? Here’s your chance to sample from dozens of the best vodkas from around the world, including local brands. Meet brand ambassadors who will guide you through the tasting experience and give you the insight to each flavor. General admission includes 10 samples. 21 and over only. Tickets are $45. More info and tickets here.

Faust (Detroit Opera), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Would you make a deal with the devil? Experience the classic 1859 opera in a whole new way. Directed by Lincoln Center Theatre’s resident director Lileana Blain-Cruz, Faust is updated with a modern take and features restored music and scenes that have never been performed. Tickets start at $29. Schedule and tickets here.

Ladies Night (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Oh, what a night! Bring out the champagne and enjoy the smooth sounds of R&B hit makers Bobby Brown, Joe, El DeBarge and NEXT. Hear the hits like “My Prerogative,” “Stutter,” “Who’s Johnny,” and so much more. Get tickets here.

Big Bird Run (Reacreation Authority Center, Roseville), Sunday 10 a.m.: The 44th annual run will have you charting through Gration Ave., I-696 and several residential streets. Choose from a 10K, 5K or 1 mile fun run. Registration is still available. Proceeds benefit community organizations that assist local families in need. More info and registration here.

All Things Detroit Holiday Experience (Eastern Market, Shed 5), Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Get a head start on your shopping with the holiday edition of the popular marketplace. Shop from over 200 small businesses and local vendors with handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, food and gifts. Tickets are $5 at the door or $10 online that allows early entry. List of vendors here.

Reeve Carney (Chrysler Black Box), Sunday 4:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.: From Hadestown to Motown, Reeve Carney is bringing his signature Broadway sound to an intimate cabaret here in Detroit. Carney was the original Peter Parker in Spider-Man on Broadway and is the original and current Orpheus in the hit musical Hadestown, now in its third year on the Great White Way. He’ll be singing a collection of Broadway hits traditionally sung by the greatest divas on stage. Two performances only. Get tickets here.

