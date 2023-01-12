🔒 9 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with special events around town dedicated to the civil rights leader.

Ultimate Fishing Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: From rods to bait and even boats, find everything you need for your next fishing trip under one roof. Touting itself as the largest fishing market in the country, the annual convention is home to hundreds of specialty booths. It’s your chance to meet representatives from popular resorts, lodges, charters and guides. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children. Open 12 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information and tickets here.

Candelight: A Tribute to Ludovico Einaudi (Masonic Chapel), Friday 6 and 8:30 p.m.: Surround yourself in candlelight inside the beautiful Masonic Temple while listening to the music of famed Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi played by an accomplished soloist. Get tickets here.

Chante Moore (Sound Board), Friday 8 p.m.: The R&B hit maker is ready to rock the stage at the Motor City Casino. With hits like “Chante’s Got a Man” and “Love’s Taken Over,” the R&B Divas: Los Angeles star is on the road singing all of her greatest hits, including her award-winning collaborations. Get tickets here.

65th Annual Detroit Boat Show (Huntington Place), Saturday through Monday: We may be in the thick of winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about summer. Set sail with the boat of your dreams at one of Michigan’s largest boat shows. Find the latest models, as well as plenty of nautical goods. There will be giveaways, free classes, games, music and more. Admission is $14 per day for adults, and free for children, active military, police, and firefighters. More info and tickets here.

Fleatroit Junk City (Garden Bowl), Sunday 1 to 7 p.m.: Looking for hard-to-find and unique pieces for your closet? Look no further than Fleatroit where dozens of vendors will be selling vintage clothing, kitschy houseware, crafts, plants and more. Vinyl DJs will be spinning tracks all day while you hunt and shop. If you still have the energy, grab your friends and go bowling down the Majestic’s historic lanes. Admission is free. More info here.

MLK Day at The Wright (Charles H. Wright Museum), Monday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Every year, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a packed schedule of events including an MLK prayer breakfast, several educational and family-friendly workshops, a feature film and a curated lecture by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. Some events are ticketed. More info and tickets here.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (The Henry Ford), Monday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Get inspired by the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a free day of admission to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Inside you can find “With Liberty and Justice for All,” a featured exhibit that explores the evolution of American freedom. A new pop-up exhibit “How Long?” opens this weekend about Dr. King’s life. A schedule of special events can be found throughout the day including “Lift Every Voice: Creating Bridges to Belonging,” “Words of Freedom: Excerpts from Martin Luther King, Jr.” and more. Admission and parking are free for this day only. More information and schedule of events here.

MLK Celebration (Fox Theatre), Monday 4 p.m.: Join Reverend Jesse. L. Jackson, Sr. for a free celebration of Dr. King and the individuals who have embodied his legacy. Six people will be honored with the Let Freedom Ring Award including Detroit’s very own Kem, Rabbi Daniel B. Syme, Blake Corum, Bishop Charles Ellis, Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris and Joann Watson. Pastor Solomon Kinloch of Triumph Church will deliver the opening message. Get free tickets here.

Toyland (Beacon Park), through Monday: If you’re still in the holiday mood, swing on by to Beacon Park for the final weekend of Toyland. Thousands of twinkling LED lights surround the downtown park featuring larger-than-life light features that include a choo-choo train, teddy bear and more. Admission is free.

