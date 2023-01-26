DETROIT – Warm up this weekend at one (or more!) of these events happening around town.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Sound Board), Friday 8 p.m.: The “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” rappers from Ohio who changed the sound of hip hop in the 90s are back in Detroit for one night only. The legendary Grammy winners includes original members Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone. Tickets start at $42. Get tickets here.

Broadway Rave (St. Andrew’s Hall), Friday 9 p.m.: Ever wanted to belt “Defying Gravity” at the top of your lungs with fellow theater afficionados? Now’s your chance with a dance party playing only the best of Broadway. From mega musicals like Hamilton to off-Broadway cult classics like Heathers: The Musical, sing and dance your heart out like you’re on stage. Come dressed as your favorite Broadway character and you might even find a surprise star. 18 and over event. Get tickets here.

Novi Home Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: Get ready for spring at one of the largest home improvement shows in the state. Find everything you need to tackle your home projects under one roof. From bath remodeling to roofing, landscaping and more, get inspired by exhibits, experts and educational seminars to turn your house into the home of your dreams. Tickets are $10 at the door, $7 online. Full list of exhibitors and tickets here.

Mini-Con 2023 New Year’s Festival (Beer Middle School), Saturday 12 to 7 p.m.: Anime lovers unite at this winter convention celebrating Japanese culture. Walk through artist alley and pick up something new, play anime Jeopardy, sing karaoke or don your best costume and enter the cosplay contest. Badges are $10 at the door. More info here.

Paddington Gets in a Jam (Music Hall), Saturday 2 p.m.: The marmalade-loving bear is hitting the road with a new live adventure for the whole family. The New York Times Critic’s pick show brings Paddington to life in a hilarious comedy where nothing goes to plan. Tickets start at $24.50. Get tickets here.

Lego Day Build-a-Thon (Detroit Public Library), Saturday 3 to 5 p.m.: In honor of the colorful bricks that kids and adults have stacked and taken apart for almost 75 years, the Detroit Public Library is inviting 5 to 12-year-olds for a fun day of building challenges, prizes and fun. Legos will be provided. The event is free. More info here.

Burns Night (Urbanrest Brewing Company), Saturday 5 to 9 p.m.: Head on over to Ferndale for a delicious Scottish tradition celebrating the life of the famed poet Robert Burns. After a two-year hiatus, Burns Night is back with its famous giant haggis, bagpipes and dancing. Feast on a proper Burns supper with traditional foods prepared by Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery. The event is free and open to the public with food sold à la carte. More info here.

The Big Show starring Future (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 7 p.m.: The weather might be cold, but the talent is hot this weekend with the biggest names in hip hop taking center stage at LCA. 97.9 WJLB is bringing “Mask Off” rapper Future to Detroit along with Jeezy, Kodak Black and Babyface Ray. Get tickets here.

Sesame Street Live! (Fox Theatre), through Sunday: Join Elmo and your favorite Sesame Street pals on a magical journey filled with dancing, music and illusions. Meet Big Bird, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby as Elmo learns magic for the very first time and discovers that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself. This high energy and interactive show will have families dancing out of their seats. Tickets start at $20. Showtimes and tickets here.

Monroe Street Midway Winter, through Sunday: It’s the final weekend for Downtown Detroit’s winter wonderland. Take your final ride down the 20-foot-high slide or your last spin on the winter bumper cars. Grab your friends and play the nine-course puck-putt or play games at the midway arcade. Admission and some attractions are free. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.