DETROIT – Bundle up for some family fun with a weekend full of winter festivals.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Beetlejuice (Detroit Opera House), through February 12: Day-O! The ghost with the most is haunting the Detroit Opera House for a limited time. Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic, the hit Broadway musical became a viral sensation on TikTok. See all of the beloved characters like Lydia, the Maitlands, Delia, as well as a few familiar surprises. Beetlejuice has a run time of two hours and 30 minutes. Tickets start at $39. Get showtimes and tickets here.

Tony N Tina’s Wedding (Andiamo Showroom), Friday 7:30 p.m.: It’s a dinner and a show where you are the star. This interactive experience takes guests to a traditional Italian American wedding where diners participate in this immersive comedy with a cast of pro improv actors. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience at the craziest wedding you’ve ever been to. Get tickets here.

Downtown Trenton Winterfest, Friday & Saturday: Head Downriver for some family fun at Winterfest. Find over 30 ice sculptures freshly carved throughout Downtown Trenton, as well as deals and discounts at participating restaurants and businesses. Warm up at the heated tent for beer, food and live music. There will be free train rides, games for kids, crafts and more. Proceeds benefit Downriver for Veterans. Winterfest is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. More info here.

Motown Love (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, celebrate your love for Detroit with a special celebration highlighting the best of the D. Support local businesses at the All Things Marketplace, hear Love Letters to Detroit, see the Parade Company’s famous Big Heads, and take pictures with Hooper! There will be giveaways, live music, crafts and more each day. Full schedule here.

Plymouth Ice Festival (Downtown Plymouth), Friday to Sunday: The sidewalks of Downtown Plymouth will be lined with dazzling displays of ice with professional carvings perched in front of stores and restaurants. Each one starts as a 350 lb. block of ice and is sculpted by some of the world’s best carvers. Don’t miss the throne made completely out of ice to be dubbed ice royalty. Warm up at several heating stations while enjoying a beverage from the Ice Bar. More info here.

Romeo WinterFest (Downtown Romeo), Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Head up north for the second annual WinterFest filled with fun activities throughout the day for the whole family. Meet frosty friends at the giant snowmen adventure trail, take a self-guided StoryWalk tour or get cozy at several warming stations around Downtown. Take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage or take a bite out of the “Chilly” cook-off. Kids can meet Princess Anna and Elsa or take photos with the dancing snowman photo bombs. New this year is the Romeo WinterFest 5K and Snowman Dash. Schedule of events and music line-up here.

Winter Carnival (Bear Creek Nature Park), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: Drive on up to Rochester for a winter wonderland that the whole family will enjoy. Watch ice transform into works of art, play snow games like penguin bowling or go ice skating. Head into the show tent for a magic show with Magic Joe or the interactive puppet show “Rocky the Dinosaur in Oz.” Admission and activities are free.

Dog Dayze on the Farm (Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill), Saturday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Bring your furry friends up to Armada for a one-mile walking trail through the orchard. After the trail, make new four-legged friends at the Orchard Square Tent for food, drinks, music, a doggy kissing booth and enter the raffle for fun prizes. All pets must be leashed at all times. Tickets are $7.95. More info and tickets here.

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks Screening (Detroit Institute of Arts), Saturday 7:30 p.m.: Watch a special presentation of the documentary based on the biography of the civil rights icon with the people who brought it to life. After the screening, the film’s executive producer and the directors will be on-site for a discussion with the audience. The screening and discussion is free with general admission. More info here.

Detroit RV & Camping Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Find hundreds of RVs from all price points, as well as parts, trailers, accessories and more all under one roof. Find discounts and special show pricing and take advantage of on-site financing to get you and your family going on your next adventure. Admission is $12 and is free for children 12 and under. More info and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.