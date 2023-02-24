🎉 Help us celebrate Livonia: What’re your favorite things about your city?

Welcome to our new ClickOnDetroit segment, Community of the Week -- it’s a new thing we’re trying to highlight, uplift and educate about your community -- and we need you to help make it great.

Nobody knows your community like you do. You know the best spots, the best restaurants, the place to go when you need your car fixed, or the park you love to visit in the fall. Whatever it is, we want to hear about it!

Our first city is Livonia! Hey, Livonia people!

Livonia was first organized as a township back in 1835, before it branched off into a city in 1950. It’s one of Michigan’s biggest cities, nowadays, with nearly 100,000 residents as of the 2020 Census.

So, Livonia residents -- tell us -- what do you love about your city? Give us the details, and we’ll be popping around to some of your suggestions to highlight on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

Use the comment section below to drop us a line!