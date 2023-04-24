A Conversation With: The Lip Bar founder, Detroit native Melissa Butler

I’m always really curious about people who are leaders in their field. How they got there, what paths they did not take, where they find inspiration.

I think there are so many little things we can learn from others -- by listening to their stories and understanding how they move in the world.

So, this is the product of my curiosity: “A Conversation With” is a new streaming interview series you’ll find on Local 4+ (check the new releases tab).

It’ll be a range of fascinating people from Michigan -- some you’ve heard of, others who you’ll learn more about.

Melissa Butler, CEO of The Lip Bar, launches our series. I learned so much from this fierce woman who has learned to handle a lot of “No” in her life and who reflects on the second part of the entrepreneurial climb, which is harder than the first.

You can listen to the entire conversation in the video posted above.

It’s like you’re talking to a friend -- who also gives you good lip gloss suggestions(!) Enjoy our whole conversation, and listen to it like a podcast. Share it with your friends. Find some inspiration.

If you have ideas on who my next conversation should be with, hit me up at cmcdonald@wdiv.com