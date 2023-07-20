DETROIT – Big festivals like Ann Arbor Art Fair and Concert of Colors return, plus a new R&B festival at Hart Plaza with headliners Ashanti and Monica.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Ann Arbor Art Fair, through Saturday: Half a million art lovers flock to Tree Town for the largest juried art fair in the country. Over 1,000 artists cover 30 blocks of Downtown Ann Arbor in what are technically three separate art fairs: Ann Arbor Street Fair, Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair. All three fairs are free to attend and will include original art, street performances, live art, music and more. Explore one of Ann Arbor’s many restaurants or find something good at the numerous food trucks and vendors around the fair. The fairs open at 10 a.m. each day and close at 9 p.m., except on Sunday at 8 p.m. Admission is free. More info, map and activities here.

Concert of Colors (Detroit Institute of Arts), through Sunday: Celebrate what makes Michigan so great with the largest diversity and arts festival in the Midwest. The weeklong, upbeat festival brings communities and ethnic groups together through music and dance right in the heart of Detroit’s cultural center. This year’s lineup includes Jessica Care Moore’s Daughters of Betty, the National Arab Orchestra, Thornetta Davis and more. Back for the 31st year, Concert of Colors remains as one of the last few free large-scale festivals around. Schedule of events and shows here.

Farmington Fido Fest (Riley Park), Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The dog days of summer are here and so is the popular festival that includes plenty of competitions, the high flying frisbee show, races and air dog jumps. Vendor village will be home to dozens of homemade treats, unique toys and the latest in dog wearables. The event is free. Dogs must be on a 6′ leash. Schedule and competition registration here.

Michigan Beer Festival (Riverside Park, Ypsilanti), Friday & Saturday: The best brewers from all around the Mitten State come together to give thirsty travelers the chance to sample from hundreds of different beers. Find a new brew from favorites like Atwater, Founders and New Holland, or any of the dozens of local businesses. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Michigan Brewers Guild, select breweries developed specialty Grand Crew Ales using Michigan ingredients. Tickets start at $50 and include 15 tastes. The festival is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Brewery list and tickets here.

Detroit’s Black Wall Street (Campus Martius), Friday 5 to 8:30 p.m.: Head Downtown to experience the Black business block bazaar where you can shop from over 30 Black-owned stores. Back for its third year, catch the latest in Detroit designs with a fashion showcase finale by Hot Sam’s. This year’s theme is “Past Forward: Remembering, Restoring, Rebuilding.” Guests can stroll through the Black Bottom archive installation to remember the historic neighborhood. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Drake Phifer, Jit Masters, Luther “Bad Man” Keith Blues Band and more. Admission is free. More info here.

Riverfront Music Festival (Hart Plaza), Saturday noon.: Hip hop lovers can find two R&B princesses headlining the waterfront stage this Saturday with Ashanti and Monica live in concert. Catch the “Rip the Riverfront” fashion show with the latest looks by local designers hosted by Saucy Santana. You’ll also find food trucks, carnival games, vendors, and full bars. Detroit’s very own Deelishis will emcee the evening. 21 and over only. General admission starts at $50. More info and tickets here.

Vegan Fest (Detroit Abloom), Saturday noon to 6 p.m.: Find an abundance of health at the 4th annual Vegan Fest. Dozens of local vendors will be out selling vegan food, beverages and more including Radical Plants, Botanical Bakeshop, Fork in Nigeria, Aratham, JR Organics and so much more. Enjoy your meals while overlooking Detroit Abloom’s pond and gardens. Admission is free. More info here.

Bones & Cones (Grand Circus Park), Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.: Cool off for National Ice Cream Month with frozen treats for both pets and their parents at this delicious Downtown off-leash dog park. While you’re there, enjoy games with furry friends, as well as gifts for the dogs. A DJ will keep the party going. The social is free for all to attend. More info here.

Night Market (Eastern Market, Shed 5), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Eastern Market transforms into a bustling Asian night market filled with the sights and smells of Asian and Asian American cuisine. Try some of the best street food in Metro Detroit or taste something you’ve never had before. There will also be local vendors and businesses selling Asian-themed goodies. Admission is free. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.