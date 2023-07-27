DETROIT – Sterlingfest, Arab & Chaldean Festival’s 50th anniversary and several art fairs will keep you busy this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Sterlingfest (City of Sterling Heights Campus), through Saturday: The art and music fair is back with plenty of live entertainment, carnival games, rides and a Kidz Tent. Grab bites from some of Sterling Heights’ best at Restaurant Row, as well as from several other delicious food vendors. Main stage acts include Steven Adler of Guns’ N Roses playing GNR hits, plus Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter. Sterlingfest is free to attend, including concerts. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. More info here.

Maxwell with Tamia (The Aretha), Friday & Saturday 7 p.m.: The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is ready to capture Detroit under his spell with his iconic vocals. The “Pretty Wings” crooner has two almost sold-out shows at the riverfront amphitheater before heading to Vegas for a short residency over at the Wynn hotel. He’ll be joined by Windsor-native Tamia. Limited tickets available. Get tickets here.

Bass, Brews & BBQ Festival (Brandenburg Park), Friday to Sunday noon: Summer is in the air and so is that delicious smell of smoky BBQ. Grab a bite from some of the best pitmasters in Michigan while catching pro bass fishing tournaments. There will also be food trucks, a kid zone, vendors and live music. Don’t miss the fireworks on Friday at 10 p.m. The festival opens at noon each day, closing at midnight Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. More info here.

Arab & Chaldean Festival (Hart Plaza), Saturday & Sunday: Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the largest Arab and Chaldean American cultural event in the country. Thousands of people head to Hart Plaza for two days of food, cultural galleries, Middle Eastern performances and fashion shows. The festival is free to attend and open from noon to midnight each day. More info here.

Stony Creek Art Fair (Stony Creek Metropark at Baypoint Beach), Saturday & Sunday: Head on over to Shelby Township for a relaxing lakeside art fair where you can find paintings, prints, sculptures, jewelry and so much more. This year, a life-sized Loch Ness Monster will be on display on the lake. Kids will have plenty to do with an expanded crafting section where little artists can create their own water monster marionettes. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free, but a Metropark pass is required, which may be purchased onsite. More info here.

Village Fine Art Fair (Village of Rochester Hills), Saturday & Sunday: Back for its 19th year, the Village Fine Art Fair hosts dozens of artists, many from Michigan, selling paintings, fiber art, ceramics, photography and more. Guests can also grab a bite from food vendors and enjoy live music, as well as family-friendly activities. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Day on the Town (Downtown Birmingham), Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The bustling district gets even bigger for one day only when Maple and Old Woodward shuts down for traffic and becomes a shoppers paradise filled with even more vendors. Many of Birmingham’s storefronts will also be offering deep discounts. You can also enjoy food trucks, live performances, chalk art and more. Admission is free. Parking will be free in the structures. More info here.

Greektown Heritage Festival, Saturday noon to 9 p.m.: Celebrate Greek culture and heritage at the iconic Downtown alley. Enjoy festive Greek music, traditional dancers, food and drinks. Take a bite out of the street-side lamb roast on rotating open-pit spits. The festival is free to attend and for all ages. More info here.

Royal Oak Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival (Memorial Park), Saturday 5 to 9 p.m.: Royal Oak is known for its weekend festivals, but this is the first time they’re getting one that combines the best of beer, wine and cocktails. Enjoy live music by Mark Reitenga & Friends and food trucks like Sweet & Sticky BBQ and Curt Got Crabs Seafood Boil. General admission is $45 and includes 10 samples, commemorative glass and keepsake photo. VIP upgrades available. Proceeds benefit the Royal Leprechauns at the Memorial Park Field of Dreams. Get tickets here.

Taco Showdown (Eastern Market, Shed 5), Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.: 15 of the best taco purveyors in town compete for the ultimate prize. Each ticket includes three tacos to try as well as five margarita samples. Catch wrestling action from the luchadores and local DJs spinning music all afternoon. In between bites and sips, enjoy a photobooth, a vendor market and interactive games. A fully stocked bar will also be available for purchase. Tickets start at $25. Get tickets here.

