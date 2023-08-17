DETROIT – Woodward Dream Cruise is in full gear and the world’s largest Afrobeats festival makes its Detroit debut.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Assumption GreekFest (Assumption Greek Orthodox Church), through Sunday: Opa! All Michiganders can be Greek for a day at this cultural celebration. Enjoy homemade food like lamb shanks, pastitsios, saganaki and more. Drive thru carry-out is available for those looking to take a meal home without attending the festival. All-day entertainment includes live music and Greek dancing. There will also be activities and inflatables for children and a raffle for a $10,000 cash prize. Admission is $2 each and free for children 12 and under. More info here.

Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 151st annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.

Afro Nation Detroit (Bedrock’s Douglass Site), Saturday & Sunday: The world’s largest Afrobeats festival is making its way to Detroit with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy headlining Saturday. Artists of all types of genres will also be performing including Ari Lennox, Latto and Masego will be making appearances across two stages. This is only Afro Nation’s second time in the U.S. after a successful show in Miami. Weekend passes start at $229. Get tickets here.

Grosse Pointe Art Fair (Ford House Visitors Center), Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: The inaugural juried art fair brings dozens of artists from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois to the historic Ford Estate. After the fair, take a tour of the grounds of the Ford Estate. Admission is free for Ford House members or Grounds Pass admission is available for $7 for adults, $5 for children, free for 5 and under. More info here.

Woodward Dream Cruise, Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Over 40,000 rods will come cruising down M-1 for the largest celebration of classic and muscle cars. The annual parade will ride down nine communities harking back to the days of Motor City’s prominence in automotive history. The parade is free for both participants and the public with over a million fans expected to watch this Michigan tradition. Neighborhoods along the route are also having cruise-related events, so stick around your favorite community to hang out with other auto enthusiasts. Parade route map and more info here.

Bee Fest (Belle Isle Nature Center), Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: It’s a pollinator party over in Belle Isle with a special day recognizing the importance of bees in our ecosystem. There will be fun and educational activities to learn all about the little buzzers including arts and crafts, beeswax candle making, honey tasting and bee-friendly gardening tips. The festival is free to attend but a Recreation Passport is required to drive onto Belle Isle. More info here.

AQL India Day (Suburban Collection Showplace), Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: In honor of the 76th Anniversary of Indian Independence, join a festival showcasing India’s cultural traditions. There will be performances from local talent, schools, and organizations throughout the entire day, a freedom parade, and over a hundred vendors selling Indian clothing, jewelry, food and more. Jimmy Shergill will be this year’s chief celebrity guest. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. More info here.

Southwest Fest (Senate Theater), Saturday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Back for its third year, Southwest Fest is bigger than ever. Over 50 artists will take on the Senate Theater stage for a free music festival showcasing the best of Southwest Detroit’s sound. Headliners include Kynzi, Whu Else, Camilla, Rebel Diaz and more. Outside the theater will be a marketplace featuring 100 local artists, crafters, organizations and food vendors. SW Fest is open to all ages. More info and lineup here.

DeBuck’s Sunflower Festival, through August 27 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Brighten up your weekend at DeBuck’s Farm’s annual tradition of flowers, food and fun. Millions of sunflowers within 15 full acres are on full display to walk through and take pictures in. Guests can purchase baskets to fill with sunflowers of their choice. All attractions like the giant slide, pedal cars, wagon rides and activities will also be open. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.