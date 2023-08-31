🔒 10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2007 file photo, pigs race at Pork Chop Downs at the Michigan State Fair in Detroit. Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm canceled the fair, saying debt-ridden Michigan could no longer afford to subsidize it. Granholm's decision makes Michigan the only Midwestern state and one of few nationwide without a state fair. The Michigan State Fair had been a state tradition for 160 years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – There’s no better time to be in Metro Detroit than Labor Day Weekend with the return of Detroit Jazz Festival; Arts, Beats & Eats; and the Michigan State Fair.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Saline Community Fair (Saline Fairgrounds), now through Sunday: Celebrate the Saline community with five days of old-fashioned fun. Take a spin at the carnival, test your luck at the midway and enjoy a schedule packed full of live animals, magic shows and entertainment. Highlights include the Super Kicker Rodeo on Friday and the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby on Sunday. Admission is $10 each day, free for 12 and under. Schedule and info here.

Romeo Peach Festival (Downtown Romeo), now through Monday: Bite into this juicy festival celebrating its 92nd anniversary. The Romeo Peach Festival is Michigan’s second oldest festival. Enjoy everything from peach pies, cobblers, jams and dressings at the market or take a spin on carnival rides. On Friday, the night sky ignites at the fireworks spectacular, and on Monday, watch as the Romeo Peach Festival Hometown Parade rides down on Main Street starting at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a 5K/10K race, plenty of delicious food vendors, a classic car show and cruise, and so much more. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free. Full schedule of events here.

Michigan State Fair (Suburban Collection Showplace), now through Monday: The Great Lakes State comes together for a Labor Day weekend tradition with plenty of food, fun and fast rides. Returning this year is the Shrine Circus, a Detroit-born circus in the world’s largest air-conditioned tent. Enjoy fair-favorite events like baking contests, petting zoo and vendor halls. Admission to the fair is $10. Ultimate admission, which includes unlimited carnival rides and circus performances is $42. More info here.

Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday to Monday: Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Downtown Royal Oak for the annual Labor Day weekend festivities. This edition marks 26 years of bringing the community together for delicious food, great live entertainment and tons of original art. This year’s headliners include Bell Biv DeVoe, Halestorm, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Russell Dickerson and more, but there is non-stop entertainment throughout the nine stages including a kids stage. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, except Monday which closes at 9 p.m. Admission is $7 in advance online. More info here.

Detroit Jazz Festival (Hart Plaza & Campus Martius), Friday to Monday: The streets of Downtown Detroit become jazz’s largest stage with the return of the first in-person festival since 2019. Celebrating 43 years of music in the city, the world’s largest free jazz festival will feature legendary jazz acts, new up and comers, as well as local collegiate acts. Enjoy smooth sounds from dozens of artists throughout the weekend. The festival is free and is spread out among three stages, two in Hart Plaza and one in Campus Martius. Schedule of entertainment here.

Three Cedars Farm Opening Day, Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Fall is fast approaching with cider and farm season beginning. Enjoy some old-fashioned fun for the whole family with pumpkin picking, hayrides and corn mazes. Visit the general store for old time candies, market products, seasonal items and even corn stalks and straw bales. No trip is complete without some donuts and cider! More info here.

Horizon (Beacon Park), opening Friday: Let your imagination run wild at the new, free art installation at the downtown park. Sit in one of the five egg-shaped cocoons and discover different scenes including a starry vault, flock of birds or a calming canopy. Each scene, inspired by the sky, immerses guests with light, sound and art to create harmonious spaces. Horizon runs through September 24th. More info here.

Night Market Two (Shed 5, Eastern Market), Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: After a successful run several weeks ago, a second Asian-themed market returns to Eastern Market filled with delicious food from local vendors all across Metro Detroit. Many of the original vendors will be joining again, along with some new ones. Admission is free. More info here.

Labor Day in the D (Spirit Plaza), Monday 2 to 4 p.m.: Just across the street from the Jazz Festival, celebrate Labor Day with a free party at Spirit Plaza. Take a ride on the mechanical bull, hop in the gaming truck, try axe throwing and archery, take a bite from local favorite food trucks and more. Admission is free. More info here.

Monroe Street Midway, closing Monday: It’s the last call for some summer fun in the downtown sun. The colorful playground that has entertained families all season long will be closings its doors after the holiday. Skate around Rollout Detroit, the city’s only outdoor rink, or shoot some hoops at the half-court. Take a swing at putt-putt golf and experience the one-of-a-kind murals all around the Midway by local artists like Sheefy McFly and Olivia Guterson. Admission and some activities are free. More info here.

