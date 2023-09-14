DETROIT – Detroit Auto Show revs back to Huntington Place, plus plenty of festivals Downriver.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

NAIAS Detroit Auto Show (Huntington Place), through Sept 24: Experience the future of the automotive world right in the heart of Motor City. See the latest innovations from GM, Ford, Stellantis, Jeep and more, as well as the technology driving the future. You’ll find over 20 attractions, events and shows inside where fans can take off-road rides inside the show floor or hop on a virtual reality simulator. The Detroit Auto Show is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Public tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 3-12. Map, schedule, info and tickets here.

Troy Family Daze (Troy Civic Center), through Sunday: Celebrating 53 years of bringing the Troy community together, Family Daze is a weekend full of rides, animals, food and even fireworks. Sunday is International Day with a full line-up of cultural acts and entertainment from bagpipers to the PACCM Hula team. Kids can also play in the children’s tent with special performances including Rosco the clown. Admission is $5 per person and free for 10 and younger. Entertainment schedule here.

Flat Rock Riverfest (Huroc Park), Friday & Saturday: Enjoy two days of family fun in picturesque Huroc Park. Dish on tasty food trucks, sip a brew at the beer tent, and enjoy live music from M-125, Atomic Radio, Daniel Harrison & The $2 Band and more. For the kids, there will be inflatables, games, face painting and the famous duck dash. Don’t miss the Friday fireworks taking off at 10 p.m. Riverfest is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. Schedule and info here.

Wyandotte Beer Fest (Downtown Wyandotte), Friday 6 to 11 p.m.: Downriver’s largest beer festival returns with dozens of the best locally made brews. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass and 14 tasting tickets. Have a sip of your favorite beers or try a limited release, seasonal or even ciders and meads. Mob Opera will be performing live all night long. Admission is $25, 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

Plymouth unFAIR (across Moody Theological Seminary), Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Back for its third year, celebrate the untapped talent in the community with an art fair unlike any other. This vibrant marketplace highlights emerging local artisans, makers and cottage industries to showcase their craft as a business. You’ll find over 40 artists, food trucks, live music, poetry readings and more. Admission and parking are free. More info here.

FrankenFest (Historic Fort Wayne), Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: You know it’s the start of spooky season when FrankenFest returns to the historic barracks of Fort Wayne. Over 200 artists will line the frightfully fun festival with magical and monstrous wares. All afternoon, catch a spooky-themed presentation including “Southern Michigan Paranormals,” “Haunted Mitten Podcast” and more. The festival is free to attend and open to all ages, though parental supervision is advised. Admission inside the barracks is $5. Maps and vendors here.

Pontiac Festival of the Arts (Historic Downtown Pontiac), Saturday noon to 11 p.m.: Explore the artistry and the culture of Pontiac at the family-friendly festival with a diverse lineup of artists, interactive art installations, food vendors and so much more. Enjoy live music from two stages, as well as lucha libre wrestling at the luchadores stage. The Festival of Arts will also coincide with the Pontiac BBQ Showdown where six of Michigan’s best pitmasters compete for the title. Admission is free. More info here.

Rockin’ the Shores (9 Mile & Mack Ave), Saturday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.: The streets of St. Clair Shores transform into a rockin’ music festival with two stages of favorite local acts. This year’s headliner is none other than Sponge, along with a dozen Detroit-based artists. There will be plenty of food trucks to keep rockstars going, along with games, shopping in vendor row and more. Wash it all down with a hefty craft beer selection as well as a full bar. Tickets are $5 after 5 p.m. More info here.

JAM3A Music & Arts Festival (Heinz C. Prechter Performing Arts Center), Saturday & Sunday: Celebrate Arab talent, community and identity with the Arab American National Museum (AANM). The two-day experience includes musical performances by renowned Arab artists, like Omar Souleyman and Emel, and a curated vendor market showcasing artisan businesses. You’ll also find short films, dance workshops, panels and more. Admission is free with registration. Registration and more information here.

Head for the Cure 5K (Belle Isle), Sunday 9 a.m.: Raising awareness for the Detroit brain tumor community, the 10th annual Head for the Cure is back to help raise funds and hope in scenic Belle Isle. The course runs through Sunset Point, the James Scott Memorial Fountain and more. Funds raised benefit Henry Ford Hermelin Brain Tumor Center and other national brain cancer programs, education and initiatives. Registration and map here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.