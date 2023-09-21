DETROIT – This Saturday is the official start to fall. Get in the mood with festivals celebrating harvests and fall fun.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fire & Flannel Festival (Downtown Wyandotte), through Sunday: It doesn’t get much more fall than this. Don your favorite flannel shirt that’s been waiting in your closet for a fun and fiery festival in Downtown Wyandotte. Enjoy carnival rides, fire magic acts, live chainsaw carvings, lumberjack shows, axe throwing and live music. There will be plenty of food trucks to keep everyone full. Fire & Flannel is free to attend and open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Entertainment schedule and more info here.

Parker’s Alley in Bloom, through Sunday: For Design Core’s Detroit Month of Design, Parker’s Alley is transformed into a stunning floral fantasy for one weekend only. Stroll down and find gorgeous floral installations in front of the storefronts and collect complimentary flowers at each one. There will also be specialty drinks themed to the flower festival. Map and more info here.

Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero (Little Caesars Arena), through Sunday: Discover your inner hero on a fantastical journey through the worlds of Encanto and Moana. Hear favorite songs like “How Far I’ll Go” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Experience the bravery of Disney princesses like Ariel, Belle and Rapunzel, who are joined by Mickey and Minnie. Tickets start at $23. Get tickets here.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair (9 Mile), Friday to Sunday: There’s no shortage of local art fairs in town, but this one promises to be “twice as funky” as the average fine art fair. Here you’ll find over 140 juried artists and over a dozen authors in one of Metro Detroit’s most eclectic neighborhoods. There will be specials and discounts from downtown Ferndale shops and restaurants all weekend long. Discover some of the most unique and expressive art you can find by local artists. The fair is open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. More info here.

Fall Fun Fest (Macomb Corners Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Get to the park early as you’ll need a lot of time to fit in all of the fun within three hours. From pumpkin patches to a movie in the park, a petting zoo, bounce houses and obstacle courses, there is something for everyone at this seasonal celebration. Don’t miss the Power Wheels Demolition Derby for the kids or the Jet’s Pizza eating contest. Admission is free. More info here.

Harvest Festival (Palmer Park), Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.: It’s officially fall and to celebrate enjoy some free fun for the whole family. Enjoy apples grown from the Palmer Park Orchard, free pumpkin picking and decorating, hayrides, a petting zoo, arts & crafts and more. Savor the season with free donuts and cider for the first 500 guests, as well as corn on the cob roasts. Admission is free. More info here.

Canton Brews, Brats and Bands (Preservation Park), Saturday 6 to 9 p.m.: The name says it all: enjoy an evening filled with food, fun and fabulous music. Each ticket comes with seven beer tickets, two brats, tastings from the chili cook-off, a pretzel necklace and a commemorative beer mug. Thirsty attendees can get a taste from over 75 beers, ciders and seltzers. 21 and over only, admission is $50. Proceeds benefit the Village Arts Factory. Get tickets here.

Festival of the Senses (Clinton Township Civic Center), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Enjoy a weekend full of fabulous art of all mediums from over a hundred artists and specialty food vendors. There will be live entertainment, shopping, a children’s area with arts and crafts, dancing and more. The festival is free to attend. More info here.

Birmingham Street Art Fair (Shain park), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m.: Celebrating 49 years of fine art, 100 juried artists will be featured at this year’s fair. Check out unique works by local talent and chat with the artists themselves while strolling through the streets of Downtown Birmingham. You’ll find everything from jewelry to paintings, as well as ceramics and woodwork. Live entertainment includes Mayflower Music, Donatella and more. Little artists can create their own masterpieces at the children’s activity area. Proceeds benefit Common Ground, helping local youths, adults and families in crisis. The fair is free to attend. Map and more info here.

St. Joseph Oktoberfest (St. Joseph Shrine), Saturday & Sunday noon to 8 p.m.: The 16th annual celebration is even bigger this year with an additional day of fun. Try an authentic German dinner, sip on seasonal Oktoberfest beer and enjoy live Bavarian music and jazz. Take part in the Steinholding competition and tours inside the shrine. Live bands include Carpathia Blasmusikanten, Fast Worward and more. Admission to the festival is free. More info here.

