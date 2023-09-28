Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera signs autographs at a Keeping Kids in the Game event at Comerica Park, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Detroit. Cabrera, one of the greatest hitters of all time, is retiring after the Tigers wrap up their season Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, and baseballs last Triple Crown winner is leaving a lasting legacy in the game and his native Venezuela. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – A final farewell to Miggy, plus fall festivals for the family.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Funny Girl (Fisher Theatre), through October 8: Hello, gorgeous! The hit Broadway revival has arrived for a two-week engagement at the historic Fisher Theatre. With classic songs like “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Funny Girl broke box office records and garnered rave reviews. Don’t miss the bittersweet comedy of Fanny Brice in her journey of becoming the brightest star. Tickets start at $35. Showtimes Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. performances Sunday. Get tickets here.

American Speed Festival (M1 Concourse), through Sunday: Start your engines for a festival that’s all about the need for speed. Watch as some of the fastest cars from every era race around the 1.5-mile M1 Concourse Speed Ring. Go inside the Garage Reveal for a tour of hidden gems of race cars and memorabilia, witness skydiver drop-ins from above, witness the peak performance of a Callaway Corvette and so much more. Tickets are $25 for ages 17 and up, $10 for 7 to 16, and free for 6 and under. More info and tickets here.

Gracias Miggy Celebration Weekend (Comerica Park and beyond), Friday to Sunday: It’s the final countdown to Miggy’s last days as a Tiger. To celebrate, there will be festivities both in the stadium and around town. On Friday, it’s the final Party in the Park with Venezuelan music, Latin food and drinks, and photo opportunities. Instead of fireworks, Comerica Park will debut its first ever Drone Show. Saturday will feature a pre-game ceremony with gifts, guest speakers and more, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. The final game on Sunday will get in-seat giveaways and a surprise for Miggy and his fans. Outside the park, head over to the Miggy pop-up experience to try the Miggy Sampler, featuring the legendary player’s favorite bites from El Rey de las Arepas. See all the festivities here.

Halal Ribfest (Fairlane Town Center), Friday to Sunday: All the fingerlickin’ ribs and BBQ, but authentically Halal. The festival, the first in North America, will highlight dozens of local pitmasters using Halal certified ingredients. Enjoy carnival rides and games, live performances, a pop-up market, competitions and more. Admission starts at $5. Get tickets here.

Clawson Fall Festival (Clawson Park), Saturday 3 p.m.: Celebrating a milestone 20 years, this Clawson tradition has been bringing families together to savor the season. From scenic hayrides to a petting zoo with farm friends, there’s something for everyone including the kids. There will also be live entertainment, an artisan market and food trucks, as well as a cider and donut tent. Admission is free. More info here.

Oktoberfest (Detroit Fleat), Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.: ‘Tis the season for beer! Get into the German spirit right here in Detroit with a special block party with drinks, music, food and all around good times. Try on some Bavarian bites and delights, or sip on Oktoberfest beers, cocktails and Slooshies. Admission starts at $10 with drink packages available. 21 and over only. More info and tickets here.

Royal Oak Margaritafest (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 7 to 10 p.m.: Mix it up in Royal Oak this weekend for a blend of sensational cocktails and frozen treats. Expert mixologists will be shaking up some of the world’s finest margaritas to take you on a journey of unique flavors. Learn all about the libation with interactive presentations and learn new techniques. Plus, take a bite into mouthwatering street tacos while enjoying the festive atmosphere and live music. Tickets include 10 sample drinks, a commemorative glass, a keepsake photo and coat check. 21 and over only. Admission starts at $49. More info and tickets here.

Great Fall Festival (Maybury Farm), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Bring the family over to Maybury Farm for a weekend festival with live music, activities, games, demonstrations and a tractor-drawn wagon ride. Enjoy the sounds of The Whiskey Charmers and the Bridge County Blue Grass Band. There will be a kiddie pumpkin patch, scarecrow ring and apple basket toss, as well as face painting, pumpkin decorating and slime making. Take a bite out of goodies from food trucks by local eateries and even cider and donuts. Tickets start at $12, wagon and corn maze extra. Children 2 and under are free. More info and tickets here.

A2 Artoberfest (Downtown Ann Arbor), Saturday & Sunday: Tree Town transforms into an art town with the annual Artoberfest. From Huron to Kerrytown, you’ll find over 100 juried artists, music, food vendors and art activities. Enjoy live entertainment from School of Rock Ann Arbor, Reverie, Reina Mystique and DJ BATZ. Artoberfest is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Model T Birthday Celebration (Ford Piquette Plant), Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Celebrate the Model T’s 115th birthday at the factory where it was first built. Enjoy free Model T rides, vintage vehicle display, music, food and beverages, vendors, fun and games, and more. Activities in the outdoor parking lot will be free, with regular admission prices to enter the museum. More info here.

