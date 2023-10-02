Ron Hilliard: Why this winter will be extra hard after losing my mom

DETROIT – Autumn anxiety. The alarm goes off. Press snooze or wait for the next alarm to sound. Does this sound like you?

I have a series of alarms on my phone. As the late-year seasons change, and it becomes cooler with less daylight, it seems that I go through more alarms before hopping out of bed.

I am definitely a fan of sunshine and warmth.

I do enjoy the beauty of fall with the colorful foliage, bonfires, cider, donuts, and pumpkins; but it leads to another season that seems to last just a little too long: Winter.

Despite being born during the winter in Detroit, and irrespective of fun seasonal activities, the persistent cloud cover and cold can take a toll. This time around, I am prepared for it to be more intense for me.

Here’s why.

In June, less than three months after returning home to Detroit and beginning my dream job at Local 4 News, I received a phone call before work. My sister told me that our mother was unresponsive at home.

My mom -- my rock, my biggest fan, and the woman who instilled faith in me and taught me that I could achieve anything -- was gone.

After spending a number of years away from home, and while having to work and miss many holiday and birthday gatherings, I had been looking forward to creating new memories with my mom and the rest of the family now that I’m back home.

This December, we would have celebrated her birthday, wedding anniversary, and the holidays with her.

Even with the forecast of a milder than usual winter (with the help of El Niño), I know this winter is going to feel bleaker to me. However, I am ready to take it on.

Fortunately, I am supported by amazing family, friends, and colleagues. I am also leaning on faith and other resources to address mental health.

I once interviewed someone who told me that “it is OK to not be OK, but it is not OK to stay that way.”

Whether it is seasonal affective disorder (SAD), grief, difficulty putting food on your table, or any number of stressors or challenges you face, you are not alone. The person next to you may be enduring a similar struggle.

I know that some topics seem too taboo to touch. I may hear that this is a matter that I should have kept private, but I also know that other people are facing challenges.

I will do my small part to try to help. You can count on me to present your forecast with a smile when appropriate. If I can lift someone’s mood, help them to find hope, or encourage them to get help, I know that my mom would be pleased.

The sun will shine again in your life.

In the meantime, if you or anyone you know needs help, the 988 Lifeline is a free resource and is available anytime. You can call or text it for anonymous emotional support and crisis counseling.