There's so much happening in Metro Detroit that we can't possibly fit everything in '10 Things.' Sign up for the Go Guide newsletter for even more events! Email Address Subscribe

DETROIT – Cider in the City, Spooky Spirits at the Detroit Zoo and more fall fun this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Spooky Spirits (Detroit Zoo), Friday 6 to 10 p.m.: Spend an evening at the zoo for a chilling after hours event with some spirited cocktails and creative costumes. Enjoy live entertainment, games, fall snacks and exclusive access to the zoo’s habitats. Dare to take a stroll through the haunted trail or show off your costume at the Halloween-themed photo opportunities. Tickets start at $50 and include six samples. 21 and over only. More info and tickets here.

Handcrafters Fall Fair Market (Embassy Suites Livonia/Novi), Friday & Saturday: It’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays. Get a head start at the 44th annual Handcrafters Fall Fair Market where 75 of the best artisans in the Midwest showcase everything from home décor, apparel, art, specialty food, jewelry and more. The market opens at 9 a.m. each day, closing 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $4 good for both days, free for 12 and under. More info here.

Novi Home Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: Get ready for winter at one of the largest home improvement shows in the state. Find everything you need to tackle your home projects under one roof. From bath remodeling to roofing, landscaping and more, get inspired by exhibits, experts and educational seminars to turn your house into the home of your dreams. Tickets are $10 at the door, $7 online. Full list of exhibitors and tickets here.

Jurassic Quest (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: Go back to a time where dinosaurs ruled the world with a collection of life-sized animatronics including the almighty T-Rex and a 50-foot Megalodon. Interact with trainers, baby dinos and watch a live raptor show. Admission is $22 and free for children 2 and under. Get tickets here.

Cider in the City (Beacon Park), Saturday & Sunday 1-5p.m.: As the fall chill hits the crisp air, a Michigan tradition makes its way to Downtown Detroit. Bundle up with the whole family for a pop-up featuring Blake’s famous cider and donuts for sale, a free horse-drawn hayride around downtown, face painting, food trucks, pumpkin picking and more. As you sip on your cider, take a stroll around the marketplace for some seasonal goodies by local vendors and enjoy live music on the main stage. More info here.

Stone Wall Pumpkin Festival (Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm), Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Stop by for some daytime fun including food, pumpkin bowling, live music, a professional carving display, crafts, a real Rochester Hills Fire Truck and more. Carve your own pumpkin to put on the stone walls. Then return at night to see all of the pumpkins glowing together. The record for most pumpkins lit at the same time is 1,011 pumpkins. Can the record be beat this year? Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members. More info here.

Downtown Ferndale Art Walk, Saturday noon to 10 p.m.: Stroll down Nine Mile to celebrate Ferndale’s creative community. Check out new murals downtown, enjoy the extended hours at the art galleries and take advantage of the discounts at participating stores in the district. Printed maps will be available on Allen Street and West Troy Street. Schedule and activities here.

Southgate HarvestFest (Market Center Park), Saturday 1 to 7 p.m.: Catch that fall feeling with your family this weekend at HarvestFest. Enjoy live music from Shakedown and The Detroit Drive all afternoon while you shop at the artisan vendor market, grub on the best local food trucks and snack on cozy cider and donuts. Get ready for Halloween by picking up the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, and kids can get their face painted, play pumpkin bowling, jump in the bounce house and more. Admission is free. Rain or shine. More info here.

Corktown Sounds Fall Harvest Festival, Saturday 2 to 11 p.m.: Feel the rhythm of fall in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood. Rock out to a stacked lineup of music including The Codgers, Innerspirit Project, Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel and N’ Deep. To accompany the grooves, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, clowns, face painting, pumpkin carving and costume contests. Admission is $20 and free for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit next year’s Sidewalk Stroll Festival. Get tickets here.

Red Wings Red Carpet Walk (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 3 p.m.: It’s the home opener for the Red Wings who will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. To celebrate, there will be a fan-focused party outside the arena on Chevrolet Plaza before the game. Catch your favorite players walk down the Hockeytown Red Carpet at 3:45 p.m. then enjoy the yard games, photo opportunities and giveaways at the plaza. New this year, don’t miss the flyover performed by the U.S. Coast Guard. Open to ticketed and non-ticketed fans. Tickets required for the game. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.