Donate new toys at Somerset Collection on Nov. 14 in our Toys For Tots holiday drive

Drive open all day outside Macy’s

Somerset Collection Toys For Tots 2023. (WDIV)

Bring your new, unwrapped toys to the Somerset Collection on Tuesday during our Help Me Hank Toys For Tots holiday donation drive!

Here’s what you need to know:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Somerset Collection North -- in the Macy’s Parking Lot on Big Beaver Road in Troy

What to bring: A new, unwrapped toy

Bonus: Those who donate will get a $10 Somerset gift card (while supplies last)

We hope to see you on Tuesday! Help Me Hank and members of the Local 4 team will be there to collect your donation!

