Win money for writing - Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards essay contest

B.E.S.T. Awards

Bookstock -- metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale, where proceeds benefit literacy and education projects throughout metropolitan Detroit -- is accepting entries for its B.E.S.T. Awards essay writing contest for 4th grade Detroit Public School Community District students from February 1 through March 16! This year’s topic for the B.E.S.T (Bookstock Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher) Awards is “My Favorite Book Character… and Why.”

What can you win?

The winning entry will be awarded $750 for their school, $500 for their teacher, and $150 and a trophy for the student. Four finalists will be given $500 for their schools, $200 for their teachers, and a trophy and $75 for each student finalist. In addition, ten honorable mention entries will be selected; each receiving $100 for their schools, $50 for their teachers, and $25 for each student honorable mention. Tuesday, April 24 will also be Teacher Appreciation Day at Bookstock, where teachers who present their teacher ID will receive 50% off all purchases from 3 - 9 pm.

Where?

The awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 24th will be broadcast live from Laurel Park Place in Livonia between 5-6 p.m. on WDIV and be presented by a Local 4 personality.

How?

Each submission must include a one page handwritten essay on 8 x 11” paper along with an entry form and a signed media release. All entries must be postmarked by March 16, 2018 and submitted to Bookstock, 6735 Telegraph Rd., Suite 370, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301. BEST Awards forms and contest information are available at bookstockmi.org. Five finalists will be notified by early-April 2018 and all finalists and DPS teachers and administrators must be present to win. Each student who submits an essay will receive a $5 Bookstock Buck coupon to use during the sale.