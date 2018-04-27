4th grade winner of Bookstock's B.E.S.T. writing awards

The Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards (Bookstock Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher) were presented to fourth grade students from Detroit Public Schools who wrote the top essays entitled, “My Favorite Book Character…and Why.”

4th grade B.E.S.T award winner Daiana Glover and her teacher Lori Jennings chatted with Tati on Live in the D today! Daiana wrote about the story of Pinocchio in her essay because, "it shows how you can be yourself and not have to lie about it."

Mike Morris from Mike Morris Law Firm and his mother Susan also joined in to talk about how they love sponsoring Bookstock to help promote literacy and support local schools.

Bookstock goes until Sunday and they've still got tens of thousand of books going for as low as 50 cents! Bookstock has donated used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, magazines and vinyl for sale at bargain basement prices.

Upcoming Bookstock events

Today, Friday, April 27: Bookbuster Special Day! Buy three books and get the fourth book *free (*least expensive item) from 3 – 9 p.m. Spend $25 or more and be entered in a special drawing for:

-A puck signed by Red Wings center Dylan Larkin

-A round of golf and lunch for 4 at Plum Hollow Golf Course in Southfield

-4 tickets to a 2018 Tigers game

Saturday, April 28: Children’s DaySpecial children’s activities from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring Toyology, Arts and Scraps and Goldfish Swim School.

Sunday, April 29: Half Price Finale. All books and media will be sold for half price!

Marking 16 years of supporting the need to read, Bookstock has generated more than $1.8 million for literacy and education projects throughout Oakland County and Detroit. More than 800 volunteers work together throughout the year to organize and staff the week-long Bookstock sale.

Bookstock is brought to the community by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, and a consortium of non-profit organizations that support education and literacy projects throughout metro Detroit.

Held at Laurel Park Place on 6 Mile Road east of I-275 in Livonia. Learn more about Bookstock here: http://www.bookstockmi.org/