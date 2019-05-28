Children's Hospital Cereal Drive combats child hunger in SE Michigan

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

DETROIT - Children's Hospital of Michigan is making sure no child misses a meal during the summer months.

The hospital is hosting it's 10th Annual Cereal Drive to help needy and hungry children who rely on school for breakfast and lunch.

The drive begins Friday, May 31 and runs through June 7. Several events are planned to collect donations. Find those here.

Here's the press release from Children's Hospital of Michigan:

In Southeast Michigan, more than 300,000 children rely on free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch each day during the school year. Unfortunately, during the summer months, many of these children suffer from hunger because they no longer receive adequate meals.



Members of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan’s Professional Nurse Council are teaming up to fill the hunger gap for thousands of kids this summer. The 10th Annual Cereal Drive will begin Friday, May 31, and run through June 7. All cereal will be contributed to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan and will be distributed to over 500 community partner agencies.



“We are so grateful for the abundant amount of community support that has made our Cereal Drive so successful over the past 10 years,” said Luanne Thomas Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Childhood hunger can lead to ongoing physical and mental developmental problems. As one of the top hospitals in the country, we have a duty to not only treat the children that come through our doors, but to also have a positive impact on all of the children in our state.”



The first drive was held in 2009 and collected 160,757 servings of cereal. Each year, the initiative has experienced significant growth. Last year, the cereal drive collected 1,938,537 servings of cereal to help feed Michigan’s children.



“For most kids, summer vacation is carefree and fun. For 1 in 6 southeast Michigan kids, summer is a time of worry about where their next meal will come from. Children can’t grow and thrive when they are hungry,” said Gerry Brisson, Gleaners president and CEO. “Gleaners is fortunate to have an ongoing partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Michigan to help change the lives of children in our community for the past decade.”



Supporters can make a donation of cereal from May 31 through June 7, 2019. Arrangements for large pickups can be made. For more information, please visit https://www.childrensdmc.org/cerealdrive.

WATCH: Interview with Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO at Children's Hospital of Michigan

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.