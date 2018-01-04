Detroit auto employees play hockey for charity

DETROIT - The inaugural Automotive Cup will be played on Jan. 20 at Clark Park.

Women from General Motors and the Ford Motor Co. will be playing against each other in a hockey game with proceeds going to the Clark Park Coalition and the Matrix Theatre company.

The game isn't the only faceoff the teams are having. They're also competing for the most donations. To donate, visit MatrixTheatre.org and click "Donate" and type "Ford" or "GM" into the text box for notes with your donation.

