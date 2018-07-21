Detroit firefighters holding 2nd annual Bike Ride for Charity

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The Epilepsy Foundation and the daughter of the Highland Park fire chief are set to benefit from the second annual Metro Detroit Firefighters Bike Ride for Charity event Saturday in Highland Park.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends around noon. The ride begins at the Highland Park Fire Station -- 25 Gerald St. -- and goes through the Dequindre Cut, ending at the station. Traffic supervision is provided along the route to ensure safety.

Money raised goes toward the Epilepsy Foundation and Fire Chief Kevin Coney's daughter Skye, who suffers from epilepsy.

The Epilepsy Foundation fights to help people overcome the challenges of epilepsy and to speed up therapies to help prevent seizures.

Registration is onsite and is $5.

