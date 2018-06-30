Detroit Police Department's Movies in the Park returns for sixth year

DETROIT - Detroit Police Department's sixth annual Bridging the Gap: Movies in the Park event is returning with free food, free games and, of course, movie showings.

The event is happening at 7 p.m. Saturday at Stoepel Park -- West Outer Drive at Evergreen.

Movies shown include "The Boss Baby," starring Alec Baldwin, and "Silver Streak," starring Gene Wilder.

Free food and games will be provided, as well as live entertainment from Robert Evans.

All underaged children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

