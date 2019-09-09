3 design and art events worth checking out in Detroit this week

If you are interested in the design and art initiatives of Detroit Design 139, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Critique: Stories from Detroit's Black Women in Architecture



As part of Detroit Design 139 Inclusive Futures, Noir Design Parti will convene a panel of the city's Black women in architecture. Through their Noir Design Parti project, Saundra Little, AIA and Karen Burton are documenting the projects and career journeys of Detroit's Black architects and their influence on design, the building community and future generations. For Design 139, they will convene a panel of the city's Black women in architecture to discuss their career experiences, mentorship and their vision for inclusive design. Rochelle Riley, author and Director of Arts & Culture for the city of Detroit, will be the discussion moderator.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 1001 Woodward Building, Woodward Avenue

Admission: Free

Detroit Design 139: Working with Lot Designs Workshop

Detroit Future City is partnering with Detroit Design 139's month of design to celebrate how the Working with Lots Program is building the capacity for groups to spark community-led transformation projects using design and perennials. Using the Field Guide to Working with Lots, community members are installing various designs that are creating safe social spaces, beautifying vacant land, attracting pollinators and managing storm water. The moderators and panelist include: Shari Williams (moderator), Mose Primus with Yorkshire Woods, Greg Mangan with SDBA and Rhonda Theus with Canfield Consortium, 360 Detroit. Food and beverages will be provided.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Alger Theater, 16451 E. Warren Ave.

Admission: Free

PechaKucha Night Detroit

Come learn about the work that designers – architects, graphic designers, industrial designers and urban planners – are doing in and around the city of Detroit to make it a better and more inclusive city for everyone. Detroit Design 139 and PechaKucha Night Detroit are teaming together to host this informative showcase, where designers have just under seven minutes (20 images, 20 seconds each) to tell you about their transformative work and how it relates to Inclusive Futures. PechaKucha Night Detroit is one of more than 1000 official PK cities around the world that brings people together and promotes discourse through storytelling. Join us for free food and fun.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: DD139 Exhibition (Woodward), 1001 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

