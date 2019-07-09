4 budget-friendly events to enjoy in Detroit this week

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Detroit for $20 or less.

Sweet Crystal & Friends At Aretha's Jazz Cafe

From the event description:

Join 20-time Detroit Music Award winning band, Sweet Crystal as they take the stage of the Aretha Jazz Cafe in Detroit's Music Hall. A night filled with the music, message, mission and ministry that has kept this rock powerhouse going, decade after decade. Joining them onstage will be two singer/songwriters Noah Tatum and Jill Fitzgerald.



When: Wednesday, July 10, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Aretha's Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DFH x Empty Bowls x Handlebar Detroit

From the event description:

We have had such an overwhelming request for another bowl painting workshop so, we decided to do it all again! This is an exciting opportunity to gather with friends both new and old and to paint a bowl to benefit Empty Bowls Detroit. The bowl will be used in The Apparatus Room when any customer orders soup from the menu. (Each time an order is placed from the menu, $1 goes towards the Empty Bowls Detroit.) Bring your friends, co-workers, relatives or simply meet other fantastic supports of Empty Bowls Detroit, in the process. The tour will leave at 8:15 p.m., upon the completion of the bowl painting workshop and will return to the hotel at 9:00 p.m.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Foundation Hotel, 250 W. Larned St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hip Hop Yoga Detroit x LWY Collective

From the event description:

Don't miss this dope hip-hop yoga collaboration between Yoganic Flow founder, Kerrie T. and Living Waters Yoga(LWY) owner, Lindsay HustleHard Holder. Yoganic Flow and LWY Collective are bringing the beats and moves to the Living Waters Downtown Detroit Studio. Some of the best hip-hop songs of all time will be played to sweat and move to. Expect to flow to DaBaby, Drake, YG and more. Proceeds will support Yoganic Flow's efforts to continue to provide community yoga classes in the inner city.

When: Friday, July 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Living Waters Yoga Detroit, 110 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $20 (General admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fleetwood Mac vs ABBA (Dance Party)

From the event description:

Enjoy a full night dedicated to Fleetwood Mac and ABBA hits. Plus there will be songs by Donna Summer, Queen, Cher, Bee Gees, Boney M, KC & The Sunshine Band and many more.



When: Friday, July 12, 10:30 p.m.- Saturday, July 13 11:59 a.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 Vernor Highway

Admission: $10 (General admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

