5 events to check out in Detroit this week

From a roof top party to brunch,there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Toasted Life Rooftop Day Party x Detroit Featuring The GapEx

From the event description:

Toasted Life is headed back to Detroit this summer and throwing a rooftop day party with our friends at The GapEx. Toasted Life is a lifestyle brand that produces event experiences for young influential professionals in a number of cities including Los Angeles, The Bay Area, New York, Atlanta and Chicago; its purpose is to connect community and celebrate life. On July 27, we will be curating a rooftop pop-up experience with jumping music, dope people and amazing drink specials.

When: Saturday, July 27, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe St.

Admission: Free (Free before 5 p.m. with RSVP); $10 ($10 Guaranteed entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Simplicity - Detroit Homecoming and Album Release Show

From the event description:

Simplicity's first Detroit show in over a decade, celebrating Simplicity's first new album in over a decade. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor show on the shoreline, with beautiful views of the river, Belle Isle and the city skyline.

When: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.- Sunday, July 28, 1:30 a.m.

Where: Bayview Yacht Club, 100 Clairpointe St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Aniteinhell 6 With Baby Smoove

From the event description:

Come Enjoy Yourself In The City. This Will Be A Night To Remember. Baby Smoove is an artist coming out of Detroit Michigan and we blessed enough to have him come perform some hits July 27th at the Trumbullplex .

When: Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.- Sunday, July 28 1 a.m.

Where: Trumbullplex, 4210 Trumbull St.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lituated Social Brunch & Day Party

From the event description:

Get your tickets in advance so you and your crew can shut down the last Sunday of July with a Sunday social brunch buffet and a day party. DJ Yeezy will spin your Favorite 90's and 00's hip hop and R&B songs during brunch. Come out to eat and drink until you can't eat anymore.

When: Sunday, July 28, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: 24Grille, 204 Michigan Ave.

Admission: $20 (Brunch & General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

School of Rock AllStars

From the event description:

See School of Rock AllStars at Deluxx Fluxx. The School of Rock AllStars are top teenage musicians from around the globe, touring North America and wowing crowds with classic and modern rock and roll hits. They are joined by School of Rock house bands that showcase the area's local talent.

When: Sunday, July 28, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Deluxx Fluxx, 1274 Library St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.