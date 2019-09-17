5 events to check out in Detroit this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a housing and resource fair to a multicultural celebration, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

MSHDA Detroit Wayne County Housing & Resource Fair

Are you ready to buy your first home? Are you ready to fix up your home or move up to something better? Come and learn about employment opportunities and have your credit repaired for free. You can also check out the Detroit at Work mobile career center and locate your next job.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 3:30-7 p.m.

Where: Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus, 5901 Conner St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

M@dison Rooftop Social

Join us for an evening of live music, hors d' oeuvers and cocktails overlooking Comerica Park. All proceeds benefit the students at Detroit Cristo Rey High School.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Madison, 1555 Broadway St.

Admission: $25-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 AIA Detroit Celebration of Architecture

The AIA recognizes that designers plant the seeds that blossom into stronger communities. This is especially true in Detroit, where dedicated individuals and organizations have worked tirelessly for years to improve the communities we call home, even before receiving the designation as a UNESCO City of Design. The AIAD Celebration of Architecture is the largest annual gathering of AEC professionals in Michigan, and AIA Detroit is proud to use it as a platform to showcase how design can be a driver for sustainable and equitable development around the world. With last year's introduction of the Industry Galleries in Shed 3, we are now also able shine a light on local, allied organizations who are just as committed to discovering new ways in designing inclusive cities for all.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Shed 3, Eastern Market

Admission: $25-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Masonic Library and Museum Association Conference 2019

The Detroit Masonic Temple Library, Archive and Research Center is proud to present the 2019 Masonic Library and Museum Association Conference. Participants will enjoy two days of excellent presentations and unparalleled networking and fellowship. There will be coffee and light refreshments.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 12 p.m.-Saturday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Detroit Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St.

Admission: $90

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro Soca Love: Detroit

The largest multicultural celebration of love in North America is headed to back to Detroit. Afro Soca Love (ASL) is an organization aimed at strengthening the connection between Africa and its diaspora through the arts, community and creativity. Using the facets of Caribbean Carnival and African culture, ASL hosts high energy live music experiences in North America, Africa, Europe and The Caribbean. Dance endlessly with music from all over the world, including Soca, Afrobeat, Reggae, Dancehall, Salsa, Reggaeton, Merengue, Zouk, Kompa, and, yes, Hip Hop and R&B!

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Sept. 21, 3 a.m.

Where: Bert's Theatre, 2739 Russell St.

Admission: $30-$200

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

