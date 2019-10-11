6 Metro Detroit events to celebrate National Coming Out Day

Observe National Coming Out Day by joining in on the festivities happening around Metro Detroit. (Pixlr)

This is not a drill, people.

It's National Coming Out Day and luckily Detroit is not short of things to do in support of our LGBTQ+ community.

Here's a list of six events in the area in celebration of the liberation of all things queer and dear:

National Coming Out Day Poetry Reading and Performance

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor

Local poets, writers and artists will perform pieces about their journeys and identities.

More information: Visit the library's webpage.

HomeComing Out Drag Show

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayne State University Student Center Ballroom, 5221 Gullen Mall, Detroit

This celebration will be especially star-studded, with RuPaul's Drag Race season one winner BeBe Zahara Benet and queen Eureka O'Hara will also be gracing us with her presence. The event will be hosted by Detroit's Sabin and king Thrustin' Bieber will also be in attendance.

More information: Today@Wayne

National Coming Out Day at the Marvin Lee Building

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: LGBT Detroit, 20025 Greenfield Rd., Detroit

An all-day discussion dedicated to exploring the facets of the community. The workshop will begin with an open dialogue on trans amorous men. "The goal is to erase shame, stigma and to help end violence," the Facebook event page states.

More information: Check out the group's Facebook page.

Live Out Fest by Planet Ant

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Planet Ant theater, 2357 Caniff St., Hamtramck

Today kicks off the premiere of "As They Like It," a reimagination of Shakespeare's "As You Like It" directed by Jared Scott Morin. Also on tonight's schedule: Not in My House, Quix Women and Queers and Duane with First Responders opening.

More information: Buy tickets here.

RENT 20th anniversary tour at the Fox

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Relive the magic of Tony Award-winning RENT for its 20th anniversary tour, which is stationed at the Fox Oct. 11 and 12. Okay, so this isn't an event explicitly celebrating National Coming Out Day, but it was one of the first major productions that portrayed homosexuality in an honest and open manner.

More information: Buy tickets here.

Coming Out Stories Open Mic Night in Ferndale

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Affirmations, 290 W. 9 Mile, Ferndale

Attendees are welcome to take the mic into their own hands at Affirmations. Whatever shape or form your art comes in, be it music, poetry or acting, you're encouraged to share it with the crowd in Ferndale. No registration required.

More information: Facebook event.

